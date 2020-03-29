Sunday, March 29, 2020

Mass Rally in Kiev, March 1944 -- Daily LIFT #161


Mass Rally in Kiev, March 1944, in celebration of the liberation of the region from the fascist invaders

While Kiev itself was liberated by the Red Army November 6, 1943, fighting in the region around it continued into 1944.
