Sunday, March 29, 2020
Mass Rally in Kiev, March 1944 -- Daily LIFT #161
Mass Rally in Kiev, March 1944, in celebration of the liberation of the region from the fascist invaders -- Daily LIFT #161
While Kiev itself was liberated by the Red Army November 6, 1943, fighting in the region around it continued into 1944.
