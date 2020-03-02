The Left Chapter
Monday, March 2, 2020
Socialism: Mikey likes it!, Young Communist League of Canada Button c. 1980 -- Daily LIFT #140
A clever button referencing the famous "Mikey likes it" Life brand breakfast cereal TV campaign of the 1970s / early 1980s.
