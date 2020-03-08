Israeli Election, Democratic Primaries, the Coronavirus & more -- The Week in News and Opinion March 1 - 8

|A supporter wearing a Netanyahu mask on election night in Israel
This list covers the week of March 1 - 8.
The round-up of international left news is presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for the Featured Article post at the start.
Featured Article:
Police union says cops can’t do their job without beating up Black people
The police have shown us who they are, if we ever had any doubts. They are not interested in healing from racial profiling, in working with the Black community, or in changing police culture. And they made sure to leak this email so that the public knows it. If our officials continue to refuse to hold the police accountable while giving them more and more resources to be used in their “job” of unchecked violence against us, then they are also letting us know who they are.
This email lays it all bare. It is past time to do something about it.
Brazil:
- Brazil: Left-Wing Parties Unite Against Bolsonaro's Gov't
- Brazil: Protest in Sao Paulo Against Pension Reform
Canada:
- How the Trudeau government is failing the world's most vulnerable despite its 'feminist' aid policy
- Women, children turned away from shelters in Canada almost 19,000 times a month
- No compensation for parents of First Nations children that died in care, Justice lawyer tells tribunal
- Doug Ford gives reconciliation the shaft
- ‘Bait and Switch’: Doug Ford’s New Numbers On Special Education Staff Funding Are Not Adding Up
- Ontario backs down on increasing class sizes, e-learning in teacher negotiations
- Haligonians protest police brutality on Halifax Regional Police's doorstep
- Sask. RCMP member under investigation after post joking about machine-gunning protesters
- RCMP denied using facial recognition technology - then said it had been using it for months
- Alberta government to close, privatize campgrounds
- Challenging Alberta’s Austerity
- Buffalo Declaration a 'clear display of ignorance,' says Alberta treaty nation
- Foodora couriers are now dependent contractors—that's a problem for Big Tech
Chile:
Climate Emergency:
- Tropical forests losing their ability to absorb carbon, study finds
- 'Devastating': Great Barrier Reef in Danger of Catastrophic Bleaching as Temperatures in Australia Remain High
- FOSSIL CORALS SUGGEST A MASS EXTINCTION IS ON THE WAY: 'IT'S LIKE A SLOW-MOTION CAR CRASH'
Colombia:
Scenes from Colombia where student protesters clashed with the riot police.
Students took to the streets to resist neoliberal education policies and violent police repression of protests by Ivan Duque's right-wing government.
Coronavirus:
- Coronavirus Alarm Blends Yellow Peril and Red Scare
- Exclusive: The Strongest Evidence Yet That America Is Botching Coronavirus Testing
- The Official Coronavirus Numbers Are Wrong, and Everyone Knows It
- America is about to get a godawful lesson in why health care should never be a for-profit business
Democratic Primary:
- 'What More Do You Need to Know?' Health Insurance Stocks Drive Wall Street Rebound on Biden Super Tuesday Wins
- The Case Against Joe Biden: Former VP’s Long Career Shows a Recurring Theme of “Appeasing the Right”
- Elizabeth Warren ends Democratic presidential campaign
- Mike Bloomberg quits 2020 race after spending more than $500m
- Super Tuesday fury as ‘thousands of voters’ in black and Latino neighbourhoods forced to queue for hours in Texas
- #WithTheseHands is Sanders' Super Tuesday, inspiring shot across the bow of American politics
- There Have Been 21 Debate Questions About Paying For Social Programs, Zero About Paying For War
Europe:
- Luxembourg becomes first country in world to provide free public transport
- Ukrainian communists warn Kiev planning a year of glorifying nazis
- VIKTOR ORBAN'S ANTI-ROMA CAMPAIGN IN HUNGARY IS BEING LEGITIMIZED BY TRUMP AND WESTERN LEADERS, ACTIVIST WARNS
Greek-Turkish Refugee Crisis:
- Refugees trapped on Greek-Turkish border attacked from both directions
- EU chief praises Greece as 'shield' of Europe after police attack refugees at border
- Two dead and hundreds more in distress as chaos ensues at Greece-Turkey border
- Refugee boats leaving Turkey for Greece attacked at sea
Guyana:
- No Winner Declared for Guyanese Elections Amid Court Hearing
- Guyana: Electoral Dispute to Continue in Court Amid Discontent
- Guyana: Ruling Party Claims Victory With Contested Data
India:
Delhi riots: Survivors tell their stories
In this ground report, we spoke to families that were displaced due to the mob violence during the anti-Muslim riots in Delhi, India. The families recall their horrifying tales of escaping from their homes as mobs set fire to everything they owned. Nearly 50 people lost their lives and countless people lost their livelihoods during the violence. Neither the Delhi state government or the Indian central government has done much to help these families.
- Inside Delhi: beaten, lynched and burnt alive
- Delhi Violence: India's Communist Party Holds Street March Demanding Top Court-Monitored Probe
International Women's Day / Feminism:
- International Women's Day: events highlighting gender inequality take place around the world
- Why the working-class, socialist history of International Women’s Day matters today
- Photos: Strong Latin American contingents feature at IWD marches across Australia
- 8M: Latin American women prepare for record feminist marches
- Bill Maher Goes Full Sexist, Defends Chris Matthews and Mocks His Sexual Harassment Accuser
- Universal Childcare Would Have Changed My Mom's Life
Israel / Palestine:
- Gazan Girl Fighting Cancer Died After Israel Denied Her Parents' Visit. She Won't Be the Last
- Israel arrests Palestinian man on the day of his release after 18-year sentence
- Israel lobby scores own goal as football charity stands by Ken Loach
- Israel election: Netanyahu begins coalition talks
- Israel Election Results: Netanyahu Reaps the Fruits of a Messianic, Racist and Nationalist Decade
- ‘An Earthquake’: How Israel’s Arabs Achieved Their Historic Election Win
- Celine Dion to perform on ethnically cleansed land
- Anti-Muslim bigots to address AIPAC
Mexico:
- Mexico Vows to End Violence Against Indigenous Women
Poland:
- International Communist and workers' parties rally against rightist persecution in Poland and Europe
- Stop the falsification of history and persecution in Poland!
- Young Communist League protests at Polish embassy over persecution of its comrades
Porn & Prostitution:
- ‘Sex work’: Why we are not buying it
South & Central America:
- Ernesto Cardenal, Nicaraguan Priest, Poet and Revolutionary, Dies at 95
- Remembering the Heroism of Activist Berta Cáceres Four Years After Her Assassination: an Interview With Her Daughter
- Evo Morales: 'We'll Restore the Dignity of the Bolivian People'
- Venezuela: How grassroots solidarity is helping to break the US blockade
United Kingdom:
- Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey vows to rewrite party’s constitution to enshrine fight against climate emergency
- Sheikh’s daughter called UK police after kidnap, lawyer claims
United States:
- Barricades Go Up In Santa Cruz As UC Wide Wildcat Strike Expands Following Firings
- The 50-year fight by radical evangelicals that could end US abortion rights
- Children as young as eight picked coffee beans on farms supplying Starbucks
- Target raised wages. Then it cut workers' hours and doubled their workload
- Alabama to execute Nathaniel Woods on Thursday despite questions about his culpability in killing of 3 police officers
Wet'suwet'en:
- Solicitor General Mike Farnworth authorized redeploying RCMP resources in response to Coastal GasLink's injunction
- Turns out the BC NDP government authorized the RCMP attack into Wet'suwet'en after all
- Ecosocialists and UBCIC demand Mike Farnworth's resignation for authorizing RCMP's massive show of force
- First Nation deal won’t stop pipeline, Horgan says
- What If We’d Gone Hard for Treaties Instead of Fossil Fuels?
- Groups linked to oil companies funded Facebook ads denouncing the rail blockades
- Mohawks face online threats, hate as protest continues
- The blockades no one talks about devastate Indigenous economies
Zambia:
- Capitalism to blame for chaos in Zambia, says Musumali
No comments:
Post a Comment