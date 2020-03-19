The Left Chapter
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Aurora Statue Outside the Cinema, Krasnodar, USSR 1982 --Daily LIFT #153
Aurora was the Roman goddess of dawn. In this Soviet statue she is portrayed as a Soviet Komsomol partisan with a rifle across her back.
