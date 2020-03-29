Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis, Sanctions and Workers' Rights -- The Week in News and Opinion March 22 - 29

|Cuban medical team arrives in Italy, March 22
This list covers the week of March 22 - 29.
Unsurprisingly this week's edition begins again with a very large roundup of news and left opinion about the capitalist coronavirus crisis and its impact on working people globally as well as issues like the continuing criminal American imperialist sanctions against many nations in spite of it. The Featured Article link at the start is a powerful denunciation of them. We have tried to arrange this coronavirus news thematically and to touch on many different areas of concern.
Featured Article:
A Pandemic Is No Time for US Economic Sanctions
"US economic sanctions have caused millions of people to suffer, and soon they could kill tens of thousands, if not far more. Exacerbating civilians’ suffering to try to change their government’s conduct is ethically wrong and prohibited by international law. Pursuing this strategy during the worst health crisis the world has faced in modern times demonstrates reckless disregard for human life and contempt for the norms of civilized behavior."
Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis
- Not on the Backs of Workers! -- The Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis News on The Left Chapter
- The centre did not hold
- Canadians need to demand an immediate end to criminal imperialist sanctions
- Russia Calls to Lift 'Genocidal' Sanctions Against Venezuela
- Solidarity or Disaster
- Exile -- Hellworld #7 (Podcast)
- EVERYONE'S A SOCIALIST IN A CRISIS
- The right are worrying themselves into helping the left cause
- For panicking capitalists, resuming profit flow trumps everything
- Our Leaders are Terrified. Not of the Virus – of Us
- 57 Communist and Workers' parties demand "Immediate measures to protect the health and rights of the peoples"
- For a People’s Recovery, NOT A Corporate Plunder!
- Watch out for this symptom of Corona virus: lazy ecofascism
- THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS BROUGHT OUT SOCIETY’S ALARMING DISREGARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
- COVID-19: Fears of Domestic Violence Rise as Millions Confined
Second group of Cuban doctors arrived in Belize to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic March 27:
- Lula: The Cuban people show the world an example of solidarity
- Cuba: FM Denounces US Defamation of Cuban Medical Collaboration
- Cuba to Send Doctors to Four Caribbean Countries and Argentina
- CUBA USES 'WONDER DRUG' TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS AROUND WORLD DESPITE U.S. SANCTIONS
- Expert: Cuban Health System's Strength Against COVID-19
The moment a delegation of 37 Cuban doctors and 15 nurses arrived in Italy to help battle the coronavirus outbreak and provide expertise and relief to the country's overburdened healthcare system:
- Coronavirus Drives Calls for a General Strike and #NotDying4WallStreet
- It's morally repulsive how corporations are exploiting this crisis. Workers will suffer
- Trump and Wall Street Want to Send Us Back to Work. They Don’t Care If We Die of Coronavirus.
- The coronavirus outbreak is exposing the devastating gaps between the rich and poor at a moment when America is primed for class warfare
- Fauci warns U.S. could see some 100,000 deaths
- Medical Expert Who Corrects Trump Is Now a Target of the Far Right
- Trump Dismissed Intel, Warned in January of COVID-19 Threat
- Trump's narcissism has taken a new twist. And now he has American blood on his hands
- Trump Rejects New York’s Plea For Ventilators: ‘I Don’t Believe You Need’ That Many
- States Quietly Pass Laws Criminalizing Fossil Fuel Protests Amid Coronavirus Chaos
- The Fed’s Response to COVID-19 Is Impressive — and Alarming
- Harvard, Boasting $40 Billion Endowment, Lays Off Dining Hall Workers Due to Coronavirus
- 'Some may even die, I don't know': Former Wells Fargo CEO wants people to go back to work and 'see what happens'
- Coronavirus: Hobby Lobby billionaire keeps stores open after ‘God spoke to him’ – but won’t pay sick leave
- Murdoch family took serious precautions against coronavirus as Fox News downplayed risk to public
- 'Looting of America by Big Corporations': Progressives Appalled as Senate Unanimously Passes Largest Bailout Bill in US History
- Coronavirus: Teenage boy whose death was linked to COVID-19 turned away from urgent care for not having insurance
- Millions of Americans are about to lose their health insurance in a pandemic
- US Gov't Grants Firm Exclusive Status on Promising COVID-19 Drug
- Grocery Stores Are the Coronavirus Tipping Point
- Putting Profits Before Workers’ Safety: Inside Amazon During the COVID-19 Crisis
- Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer
- Nurse dies in New York hospital where workers are reduced to using trash bags as protective medical gear
- Two Georgia Medical Workers Die of COVID-19 Amid Critical Shortage of Protective Gear
- A flight attendant dies, and colleagues are 'very much on edge'
- ‘We’re Fucked’: Aircraft Carrier Outbreak Sends Troops Scrambling
- Memphis Teamsters Wildcat Strike at Kroger’s Crucial Southern Warehouse
- US Urged to Release Detainees at ICE Centers as Virus Spreads
- ‘IS MY LIFE NOT AS VALUABLE AS YOURS?’ IMMIGRATION JUDGES WANT ALL COURTS SHUT DOWN AS CORONAVIRUS CASES SOAR
- Because 'Anne Frank Did Not Die in a Gas Chamber,' Jewish Activists Cite Disease in Nazi Death Camps in Call to Free Detained Immigrants
- 'I won't survive': Iranian scientist in US detention says Ice will let Covid-19 kill many
- CORONAVIRUS HAS COME TO RIKERS, AND THE PEOPLE INSIDE ARE FIGHTING TO SURVIVE
- Federal Judge Bans Bolsonaro's 'Brazil Cannot Stop' Campaign
- Bolsonaro's anti-science response to coronavirus appalls Brazil's governors
- Jair Bolsonaro claims Brazilians 'never catch anything' as Covid-19 cases rise
- Democracy in Brazil Would Not Be Normal, Bolsonaro Threatens
- Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear for Their Safety
- Pompeo pressed G-7 leaders to refer to 'Wuhan virus' in statement: report
- People’s War against coronavirus: Why Washington fears China’s example
- China Gradually Back to Normal After the COVID-19 Pandemic
- China donates medical supplies to Canada amid coronavirus pandemic, Embassy says
- What the West Can Learn From Vietnam’s Response to Covid-19
- Philippines: Duterte responds to COVID-19 with authoritarianism, corruption and neglect
- Portugal to treat migrants as residents during coronavirus crisis
- Italy Calls General Strike: “Our Lives Are Worth More Than Your Profits”
- France to Withdraw Forces From Iraq Due to COVID-19
- Spanish Communist Party praises Chinese solidarity while condemning cruel American sanctions
- Lack of testing raises fears of coronavirus surge in eastern Europe
- Ecuadorian-Colombian Indigenous Alone Against COVID-19
- Chile: Govt Allows Employers Not to Pay Wages During Quarantine
- Chile: Piñera's Gov't Asks Homeless People to 'Stay Home'
- Colombian death squads exploiting coronavirus lockdown to kill activists
- Venezuela’s Coronavirus Response Might Surprise You
- Venezuela Suspends Rent Payments, Protects Wages as Coronavirus Cases Rise to 77
- Venezuela: US Blocks Flights to Repatriate Citizens Amid COVID-19
- Venezuela Dismisses US Justice Department ‘Narco-terrorism’ Accusations
- President Maduro: Thousands of Test Kits will Arrive from China for a Massive Campaign of Coronavirus Screening this Weekend
- Venezuela: Already Arrived – 130 Cuban Doctors to Fight Coronavirus – Medical Supplies From Russia on Their Way
- EU Supports Iran, Venezuela Bids for IMF COVID-19 Funds
- Venezuelan Army Categorically Rejects US Attacks on President Maduro and Other Venezuelan Officials
- Rogue General Admits Plot Against Venezuela From Colombia
- RN says Co-op Refinery scab camp “a disaster waiting to happen”
- Pipeline workers putting locals at risk of COVID-19 infection: Unist’ot’en
- UBCIC, Fort St. John city councillors call for shutdown of Site C project during COVID-19
- BC’s Work Camps Stay Open Despite Pandemic Risks
- B.C. mine workers fear Teck not taking adequate precautions against coronavirus
- Delivering during COVID-19: Canada Post’s shocking working conditions
- Video game sales are up while testers work in dangerous conditions
- Tim Hortons’ Parent Company Dismisses Calls From Shareholders For Stronger Health and Safety Policies
- We face a public health emergency, and criminalizing the marginalized can worsen the crisis
- Canada’s big banks set to profit off of COVID-19 mortgage deferrals
- BILL C-13: TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE FOR WORKING PEOPLE (Canada)
- Two million Canadians could soon be out of work — and women and low-wage workers will be hit the hardest
- CLASS DANGERS IN PUBLIC EMERGENCIES
- Report: Nearly half of Canadian working renters a month or less away from not being able to pay bills -- Urgent relief for workers needed
- Cancel Rent! Housing for people, not for profit
- Federal pandemic funds for First Nations woefully inadequate
- Manitoba chiefs organization wants Cuban doctor aid on COVID-19
- KENNEY AND COVID-19: ALBERTA’S DOUBLE WHAMMY
- Barrel of Monkeys now worth more than a barrel of Alberta oil
- Canada Should Nationalize Oil Companies, Not Bail Them Out
- HEALTH CUTS AND PRIVATIZATION TO BLAME FOR ONTARIO’S VULNERABILITY
- In Ontario, construction is an essential service, but some workers fear COVID-19 puts them at risk
- Unions oppose Ontario’s decision to keep construction sites operating as essential services
- “We are dropping like flies,” says Ontario home care nurse
- Ontario Used Emergency Powers to Contract Out Unionized Hospital Jobs. Experts Say It Will Compromise Care.
- People all over Toronto say they're not going to pay rent on April 1
- After Years of Hoarding Housing Supply, Toronto Airbnb Hosts Are Panicking
- 44% of Canadian households report lost work amid COVID-19 pandemic: poll
- Montreal declares local state of emergency over fears of COVID-19 outbreak among city's homeless
- 'Not one dollar, not one bar of soap, not one pair of hands': Advocates for homeless grow desperate
- ‘I’m Really Scared’ Scenes from the Downtown Eastside in a time of pandemic.
- Palestine Demands Israel Release Prisoners Amid Virus Outbreak
- Israeli Forces Demolish Emergency Coronavirus Clinic for Palestinians
- During the Coronavirus crisis, Israel confiscates tents designated for clinic in the Northern West Bank
Canada:
- Peter MacKay Had Not One, But Two Train Wreck Interviews on Live Television Last Night
- Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear Toronto’s appeal of cuts to city council
- Unifor shocked by Co-op rejection of independent mediator’s recommendations
- Siding with First Nation, N.S. judge overturns Alton Gas approval
- Alberta health minister accused of berating Calgary physician, 'intimidating' citizens
Israel / Palestine:
- Benny Gantz elected Israeli speaker, signalling deal with Netanyahu
- Israel Controls 95 Percent of Occupied Jordan Valley: Official
United States:
- TIME’S UP SAID IT COULD NOT FUND A #METOO ALLEGATION AGAINST JOE BIDEN, CITING ITS NONPROFIT STATUS AND HIS PRESIDENTIAL RUN
- A sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden has ignited a firestorm of controversy
- Joe Biden Accused of Sexual Assault, But the Media is Silent
- 'Huge Victory' for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as Federal Court Rules DAPL Permits Violated Law
- Colorado Abolishes Death Penalty and Commutes Sentences of Death Row Inmates
