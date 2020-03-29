Sunday, March 29, 2020

Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis, Sanctions and Workers' Rights -- The Week in News and Opinion March 22 - 29


Cuban medical team arrives in Italy, March 22
This week's list of articles, news items, visuals and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.

This list covers the week of  March 22 - 29.

Unsurprisingly this week's edition begins again with a very large roundup of news and left opinion about the capitalist coronavirus crisis and its impact on working people globally as well as issues like the continuing criminal American imperialist sanctions against many nations in spite of it. The Featured Article link at the start is a powerful denunciation of them. We have tried to arrange this coronavirus news thematically and to touch on many different areas of concern.

Featured Article:

 A Pandemic Is No Time for US Economic Sanctions

 "US economic sanctions have caused millions of people to suffer, and soon they could kill tens of thousands, if not far more. Exacerbating civilians’ suffering to try to change their government’s conduct is ethically wrong and prohibited by international law. Pursuing this strategy during the worst health crisis the world has faced in modern times demonstrates reckless disregard for human life and contempt for the norms of civilized behavior."

Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis


Not on the Backs of Workers! -- The Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis News on The Left Chapter

 The centre did not hold

Canadians need to demand an immediate end to criminal imperialist sanctions

Russia Calls to Lift 'Genocidal' Sanctions Against Venezuela

Solidarity or Disaster

 Exile -- Hellworld #7 (Podcast)

EVERYONE'S A SOCIALIST IN A CRISIS

 The right are worrying themselves into helping the left cause

For panicking capitalists, resuming profit flow trumps everything

 Our Leaders are Terrified. Not of the Virus – of Us

57 Communist and Workers' parties demand "Immediate measures to protect the health and rights of the peoples"

For a People’s Recovery, NOT A Corporate Plunder!

 Watch out for this symptom of Corona virus: lazy ecofascism

 THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS BROUGHT OUT SOCIETY’S ALARMING DISREGARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

 COVID-19: Fears of Domestic Violence Rise as Millions Confined

Second group of Cuban doctors arrived in Belize to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic March 27:


Lula: The Cuban people show the world an example of solidarity

 Cuba: FM Denounces US Defamation of Cuban Medical Collaboration

 Cuba to Send Doctors to Four Caribbean Countries and Argentina

 CUBA USES 'WONDER DRUG' TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS AROUND WORLD DESPITE U.S. SANCTIONS

 - Expert: Cuban Health System's Strength Against COVID-19

The moment a delegation of 37 Cuban doctors and 15 nurses arrived in Italy to help battle the coronavirus outbreak and provide expertise and relief to the country's overburdened healthcare system:





 Coronavirus Drives Calls for a General Strike and #NotDying4WallStreet

It's morally repulsive how corporations are exploiting this crisis. Workers will suffer

 Trump and Wall Street Want to Send Us Back to Work. They Don’t Care If We Die of Coronavirus.

 The coronavirus outbreak is exposing the devastating gaps between the rich and poor at a moment when America is primed for class warfare

 Fauci warns U.S. could see some 100,000 deaths

Medical Expert Who Corrects Trump Is Now a Target of the Far Right

Trump Dismissed Intel, Warned in January of COVID-19 Threat

 -  Trump's narcissism has taken a new twist. And now he has American blood on his hands

Trump Rejects New York’s Plea For Ventilators: ‘I Don’t Believe You Need’ That Many

States Quietly Pass Laws Criminalizing Fossil Fuel Protests Amid Coronavirus Chaos

The Fed’s Response to COVID-19 Is Impressive — and Alarming

Harvard, Boasting $40 Billion Endowment, Lays Off Dining Hall Workers Due to Coronavirus

 'Some may even die, I don't know': Former Wells Fargo CEO wants people to go back to work and 'see what happens'

 Coronavirus: Hobby Lobby billionaire keeps stores open after ‘God spoke to him’ – but won’t pay sick leave

 Murdoch family took serious precautions against coronavirus as Fox News downplayed risk to public

 'Looting of America by Big Corporations': Progressives Appalled as Senate Unanimously Passes Largest Bailout Bill in US History

Coronavirus: Teenage boy whose death was linked to COVID-19 turned away from urgent care for not having insurance

Millions of Americans are about to lose their health insurance in a pandemic

US Gov't Grants Firm Exclusive Status on Promising COVID-19 Drug

 Grocery Stores Are the Coronavirus Tipping Point

 Putting Profits Before Workers’ Safety: Inside Amazon During the COVID-19 Crisis

 Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer

 Nurse dies in New York hospital where workers are reduced to using trash bags as protective medical gear

Two Georgia Medical Workers Die of COVID-19 Amid Critical Shortage of Protective Gear

 A flight attendant dies, and colleagues are 'very much on edge'

- ‘We’re Fucked’: Aircraft Carrier Outbreak Sends Troops Scrambling

 Memphis Teamsters Wildcat Strike at Kroger’s Crucial Southern Warehouse
US Urged to Release Detainees at ICE Centers as Virus Spreads

 ‘IS MY LIFE NOT AS VALUABLE AS YOURS?’ IMMIGRATION JUDGES WANT ALL COURTS SHUT DOWN AS CORONAVIRUS CASES SOAR

 Because 'Anne Frank Did Not Die in a Gas Chamber,' Jewish Activists Cite Disease in Nazi Death Camps in Call to Free Detained Immigrants

 'I won't survive': Iranian scientist in US detention says Ice will let Covid-19 kill many

CORONAVIRUS HAS COME TO RIKERS, AND THE PEOPLE INSIDE ARE FIGHTING TO SURVIVE

 Federal Judge Bans Bolsonaro's 'Brazil Cannot Stop' Campaign

Bolsonaro's anti-science response to coronavirus appalls Brazil's governors

Jair Bolsonaro claims Brazilians 'never catch anything' as Covid-19 cases rise

Democracy in Brazil Would Not Be Normal, Bolsonaro Threatens

Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear for Their Safety

 Pompeo pressed G-7 leaders to refer to 'Wuhan virus' in statement: report

 People’s War against coronavirus: Why Washington fears China’s example

China Gradually Back to Normal After the COVID-19 Pandemic

China donates medical supplies to Canada amid coronavirus pandemic, Embassy says

What the West Can Learn From Vietnam’s Response to Covid-19

Philippines: Duterte responds to COVID-19 with authoritarianism, corruption and neglect

Portugal to treat migrants as residents during coronavirus crisis

Italy Calls General Strike: “Our Lives Are Worth More Than Your Profits”

France to Withdraw Forces From Iraq Due to COVID-19

Spanish Communist Party praises Chinese solidarity while condemning cruel American sanctions

 Lack of testing raises fears of coronavirus surge in eastern Europe

 Ecuadorian-Colombian Indigenous Alone Against COVID-19

 Chile: Govt Allows Employers Not to Pay Wages During Quarantine

Chile: Piñera's Gov't Asks Homeless People to 'Stay Home'

 Colombian death squads exploiting coronavirus lockdown to kill activists

 Venezuela’s Coronavirus Response Might Surprise You

 Venezuela Suspends Rent Payments, Protects Wages as Coronavirus Cases Rise to 77

 Venezuela: US Blocks Flights to Repatriate Citizens Amid COVID-19

 Venezuela Dismisses US Justice Department ‘Narco-terrorism’ Accusations

President Maduro: Thousands of Test Kits will Arrive from China for a Massive Campaign of Coronavirus Screening this Weekend

Venezuela: Already Arrived – 130 Cuban Doctors to Fight Coronavirus – Medical Supplies From Russia on Their Way

 EU Supports Iran, Venezuela Bids for IMF COVID-19 Funds

 Venezuelan Army Categorically Rejects US Attacks on President Maduro and Other Venezuelan Officials

Rogue General Admits Plot Against Venezuela From Colombia



RN says Co-op Refinery scab camp “a disaster waiting to happen”

Pipeline workers putting locals at risk of COVID-19 infection: Unist’ot’en

UBCIC, Fort St. John city councillors call for shutdown of Site C project during COVID-19

BC’s Work Camps Stay Open Despite Pandemic Risks

B.C. mine workers fear Teck not taking adequate precautions against coronavirus

 Delivering during COVID-19: Canada Post’s shocking working conditions

Video game sales are up while testers work in dangerous conditions

 Tim Hortons’ Parent Company Dismisses Calls From Shareholders For Stronger Health and Safety Policies

We face a public health emergency, and criminalizing the marginalized can worsen the crisis

 Canada’s big banks set to profit off of COVID-19 mortgage deferrals

 BILL C-13: TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE FOR WORKING PEOPLE (Canada)

 Two million Canadians could soon be out of work — and women and low-wage workers will be hit the hardest

 CLASS DANGERS IN PUBLIC EMERGENCIES

Report: Nearly half of Canadian working renters a month or less away from not being able to pay bills -- Urgent relief for workers needed

 Cancel Rent! Housing for people, not for profit




Federal pandemic funds for First Nations woefully inadequate

Manitoba chiefs organization wants Cuban doctor aid on COVID-19

KENNEY AND COVID-19: ALBERTA’S DOUBLE WHAMMY

Barrel of Monkeys now worth more than a barrel of Alberta oil

Canada Should Nationalize Oil Companies, Not Bail Them Out



HEALTH CUTS AND PRIVATIZATION TO BLAME FOR ONTARIO’S VULNERABILITY

In Ontario, construction is an essential service, but some workers fear COVID-19 puts them at risk

Unions oppose Ontario’s decision to keep construction sites operating as essential services

 “We are dropping like flies,” says Ontario home care nurse

 Ontario Used Emergency Powers to Contract Out Unionized Hospital Jobs. Experts Say It Will Compromise Care.

People all over Toronto say they're not going to pay rent on April 1

 After Years of Hoarding Housing Supply, Toronto Airbnb Hosts Are Panicking

44% of Canadian households report lost work amid COVID-19 pandemic: poll

Montreal declares local state of emergency over fears of COVID-19 outbreak among city's homeless

- 'Not one dollar, not one bar of soap, not one pair of hands': Advocates for homeless grow desperate



‘I’m Really Scared’ Scenes from the Downtown Eastside in a time of pandemic.

 Palestine Demands Israel Release Prisoners Amid Virus Outbreak

 Israeli Forces Demolish Emergency Coronavirus Clinic for Palestinians

During the Coronavirus crisis, Israel confiscates tents designated for clinic in the Northern West Bank

Canada:

 Peter MacKay Had Not One, But Two Train Wreck Interviews on Live Television Last Night

Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear Toronto’s appeal of cuts to city council

Unifor shocked by Co-op rejection of independent mediator’s recommendations

 Siding with First Nation, N.S. judge overturns Alton Gas approval

 Alberta health minister accused of berating Calgary physician, 'intimidating' citizens

Israel / Palestine:

 Benny Gantz elected Israeli speaker, signalling deal with Netanyahu

 Israel Controls 95 Percent of Occupied Jordan Valley: Official

 United States:


TIME’S UP SAID IT COULD NOT FUND A #METOO ALLEGATION AGAINST JOE BIDEN, CITING ITS NONPROFIT STATUS AND HIS PRESIDENTIAL RUN

 A sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden has ignited a firestorm of controversy

Joe Biden Accused of Sexual Assault, But the Media is Silent

'Huge Victory' for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as Federal Court Rules DAPL Permits Violated Law

Colorado Abolishes Death Penalty and Commutes Sentences of Death Row Inmates







Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)