Saturday, March 21, 2020

We are all in this together!



Billions in bailouts for business and the oil sector, but still no paid sick leave in Ontario and EI still capped at 55% of income or $573 a week (pre-tax) whichever is less.

Don't worry though...we are all in this together!
