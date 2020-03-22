Sunday, March 22, 2020
Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis and the Worker Fightback -- The Week in News and Opinion March 15 - 22
This list covers the week of March 15 - 22.
Unsurprisingly this week's edition begins with a very large roundup of news and left opinion about the capitalist coronavirus crisis and the fightback against attempts to confront it on the backs of workers. We have tried to arrange this coronavirus news thematically and to touch on many areas of concern such as housing, worker's rights, left party demands, the heroic internationalism of socialist Cuba, and many other topics. The Featured Article link at the start is a powerful "Letter from a Retail Worker".
Featured Article:
Letter from a Retail Worker: Gratitude is nice, but dignity and safety start with a strong union
"Things can really only get worse from here for retail workers—if we let it. We are underpaid, micromanaged, and disdained. And when this crisis is over, that won’t change unless we change it ourselves. That has to start with a strong union. Make a fresh one or join one of the better existing ones (no minimum wage, tiered contract bullshit—I’m looking at you, UFCW). We want to support ourselves and our families, we want job security, we want a say in how health and safety policies that literally affect our livelihoods are decided. We want everyone to have their groceries and coffee, but we don’t want to die or kill our immunocompromised or elderly family members doing it. If companies—and capitalist society as a whole—didn’t by nature prioritize profits over us, we wouldn’t have to make that choice."
Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis and the Worker Fightback:
- Panic buying and hoarding are a function of capitalism
- Message to the government: your friends, the super-rich, are the hoarders
- Coronavirus has revealed left wing ideas are nothing more than plain common sense
- "Socialism is imperative for our health!" -- International workers' parties call for socialist solutions to the capitalist coronavirus crisis
- Covid-19 hastens the deepening structural crisis of the capitalist system
- "It is only through our resistance and struggle that we can defend our rights." - WFTU coronavirus statement
- Our politics isn’t designed to protect the public from Covid-19
- Look after people not profit in the COVID-19 crisis
- Lessons from the Spanish flu of 1919: internationalism and people before profit
- EMERGENCY ACTION REQUIRED NOW TO STOP COVID-19 AND DEEP RECESSION
- While Some Wait For COVID-19 Tests, The Wealthy Cut The Line
- Cuba Sends 144 Health Workers to Combat the Covid-19 in Jamaica
- Cuba Sends 53 Doctors and Nurses to Fight Covid-19 in Italy
- Amid coronavirus pandemic, Bolsonaro’s Brazil begs for Cuban doctors – after expelling them
- What coronavirus revealed about national mindsets across the world — and how Cuba came out on top
- Update: British Cruise Ship With COVID-19 Cases to Dock in Cuba
- Cuba's Interferon Alpha 2B, Successful in Treating COVID-19
- BioCubaFarma Guarantees Production of Drugs for COVID-19
- Chile’s Communist Mayor to Import Cuban Meds to Fight COVID-19
- Bolivia: Coup-Born Regime Rejects Medical Cooperation From Cuba
- The UK Only Realised "In The Last Few Days" That Its Coronavirus Strategy Would "Likely Result In Hundreds of Thousands of Deaths"
- 'A generation has died': Italian province struggles to bury its coronavirus dead
- Grim milestone: Italy's coronavirus deaths surpass China's
- Why Italy was hit so hard and so fast by COVID-19
- Australian doctors condemn government response to COVID-19 “disaster”
- Coronavirus: Socialists Call for Urgent Bonus to Health, Welfare Workers (Hungary)
- Workers at Lewisham coronavirus hospital walk out after not being paid
- ‘Terrified’ Package Delivery Employees Are Going to Work Sick (USA)
- Workers Shut Down Mercedes Factory That Called Them In During Coronavirus (Spain)
- Employees in Toronto are being told to work in the face of COVID-19 and they’re angry and scared
- Air Canada failing to inform us of true exposure to Covid-19, employees claim
- Ontario Bill 186 "falls far short" Dias says as Unifor continues to call for 14 point plan for workers
- ‘Blood on their hands:’ Teachers say de Blasio and Carranza helped spread coronavirus
- New York now the center of the US coronavirus crisis – can it cope?
- We’re Struggling With the Coronavirus in Spain—but We’re Vastly More Prepared Than the US
- Spain has nationalized all of its private hospitals as the country goes into coronavirus lockdown
- America has no real public health system – coronavirus has a clear run
- Total Cost of Her COVID-19 Treatment: $34,927.43 (United States)
- Here Are the 51 Republican Senators Who Just Voted Against Expanding Paid Sick Leave to All Workers
- Trump inaccurately claims malaria drug has been ‘approved’ for coronavirus treatment, prompting FDA correction
- Coronavirus – anti-China propaganda brings catastrophe to the West
- White House Pushes U.S. Officials to Criticize China For Coronavirus ‘Cover-Up’
- Photo of Trump remarks shows 'corona' crossed out and replaced with 'Chinese' virus
- Bolsonaro’s son enrages Beijing by blaming China for coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus and anti-racism: no scapegoating, no excuses
- COVID-19: Korean consulate issues warning after violent attack in Montreal
- Asian Canadian Woman Wearing Face Mask Kicked Out of Toronto Supermarket
- Don't Demonize China! A Report from Chongqing
- China would answer calls for assistance – even when the past isn't pleasant
- Why are we surprised the BC NDP is forcing thousands back to work in unsafe man camps for Big Oil?
- Work Camp in Alberta’s Oil Field Issues Notice That Workers May Have Been Exposed to COVID-19
- Game Over for Kenney
- The Other Emergency Is Crashing Oil Prices
- Ottawa prepares multibillion-dollar bailout of oil and gas sector
- NYC local buses a free ride for all during coronavirus outbreak
- Cities across Canada implement free transit to curb COVID-19
- Detroit Bus Drivers Win Protections Against Virus Through Strike
- 'Literally Weaponizing Coronavirus': Despite One of World's Worst Outbreaks of Deadly Virus, US Hits Iran With 'Brutal' New Sanctions
- US accused of making Iran's coronavirus crisis worse after issuing new sanctions
- 'In This Dark Hour for the Iranian People,' Groups Demand Trump End Inhumane Sanctions Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
- US Should Lift Economic Sanctions to Avoid More Deaths From Pandemic
- Cuba faces squeeze on food production as US oil sanctions bite
- IMF Rejects Venezuela's Request for $5B in Virus Aid
- U.S. prevents Venezuela from buying drugs to treat COVID-19
- China Releases Full Report on US Human Rights 2019 Record – Criticizes US Sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba
- Israel stops providing cleaning products to Palestine detainees
- Gaza confirms first coronavirus cases as West Bank shuts down
- A coronavirus coup in broad daylight (Israel)
- Guatemala Suspends All US Deportation Flights Over COVID-19
- NYSE boss sold his own stock ahead of coronavirus market meltdown
- Four senators sold stocks before coronavirus threat crashed market
- Senator Richard Burr Sold a Fortune in Stocks as G.O.P. Played Down Coronavirus Threat
- Labour demands government suspends rents to stop evictions during coronavirus pandemic (UK)
- Ontario puts brakes on new eviction orders, postpones ones in the works because of COVID-19
- Here's how Toronto renters feel about the new mortgage deferrals in Canada
- Coronavirus: Calls to suspend rent in Toronto get louder
- TORONTO: KEEP YOUR RENT (April 1)
- B.C. union calls for suspension of mortgage and rent payments until COVID-19 crisis ends
- Impact of COVID-19 on Vancouver's DTES could be catastrophic
- If Social Distancing Is Impossible in Prisons, People Should Be Freed
- Canada to turn back asylum seekers, close border at midnight to stop spread of COVID-19
- Community Services abandons most vulnerable in time of crisis (Nova Scotia)
- COVID-19: Quebec teachers in shock after government suspends collective agreements
- Emergency action is necessary to end the health and economic crises in Ontario
- Ontario could run out of ICU beds, ventilators in 37 days even if COVID-19 rates cut in half: study
- Chickens coming home to roost in austerity Ontario
- Frustrated Canadians looking for mortgage deferrals from big banks facing delays, denials
- AFB2020 as COVID-19 policy response: A plan to protect workers and the public from an unprecedented crisis
Bolivia:
- Bolivia: Electoral Tribunal Suspends Elections Due to COVID-19
- Bolivia: MAS Presents Legal Resource in Support of Evo Morales
- Morales pick leads in Bolivia opinion polls
Brazil:
- Rise in 'forced disappearance' preys on Brazil's young men of colour
Canada:
- January manufacturing sales show Canadian factories were slowing even before COVID-19 hit
- Alberta to sell native grassland despite promises no Crown land would be sold
- Tribunal orders Canada to compensate parents who lost children in care
- Despite Foodora ruling, app-based workers face uphill union battle
India:
- Delhi's Muslims despair of justice after police implicated in riots
Israel / Palestine:
- Bibi Boi -- Hellworld #6
- Maiming Palestinians for Sport is a War Crime
United States:
- Furious at Probe Into US War Crimes Pompeo Threatens ICC Staff
- Sanders Gets Swallowed by the DNC Machine: It’s Time to #DemExit
Posted by Michael Laxer at 12:59 PM
Labels: Benjamin Netanyahu, Bernie Sanders, Bolivia, Brazil, coronavirus, Cuba, Donald Trump, Doug Ford, Israel, Italy, John Horgan, Justin Trudeau
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment