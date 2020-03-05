The Left Chapter
Thursday, March 5, 2020
"The Communist Party Leads Us", CPUSA Poster 1935, Hugo Gellert -- Daily LIFT #143
Join for a Workers and Farmers Government!
We have looked at Gellert's work before in:
Mao Tse-Tung - Hugo Gellert c. 1944
and
Three Portraits of Lenin 1922 - 1927, Hugo Gellert
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
7:30 PM
