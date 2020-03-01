Sunday, March 1, 2020

Wet'suwet'en, Bolivian Election, the Weinstein Verdict & more -- The Week in News and Opinion February 23 - March 1


This week's list of articles, news items and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.

This list covers the week of  February 23 - March 1.

The round-up of international left news is presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for the Featured Article post and a large section Wet'suwet'en Solidarity Actions & News at the start.


 Featured Article:

Bolivia dismissed its October elections as fraudulent. Our research found no reason to suspect fraud.

"The media has largely reported the allegations of fraud as fact. And many commentators have justified the coup as a response to electoral fraud by MAS-IPSP. However, as specialists in election integrity, we find that the statistical evidence does not support the claim of fraud in Bolivia’s October election."

Wet'suwet'en Solidarity and News:

 Wet'suwet'en chiefs, ministers reach proposed arrangement in pipeline dispute

Blockades Aren’t the Crisis. It’s the Crumbling Legitimacy of Canada’s Democracy

Indigenous civil rights blockades should be met with a new diplomacy, not violence

Canada Lays Bare the Lie it Calls “Reconciliation”

'Reconciliation is dead and it was never really alive': Jesse Wente

Politicians and Columnists Still Don’t Seem to Get the Wet’suwet’en Crisis, so Let’s Review

Statement on the Arrest of Documentary Filmmaker Melissa Cox

Andrew Scheer and Peter MacKay’s throwback to civil-rights-era racial stereotypes

OPP gave intelligence, identities of Tyendinaga Mohawks to CN Rail without legal challenge

Blair says RCMP best left to patrol Wet'suwet'en territory, not Kahnawake peacekeepers

Wet’suwet’en Isn’t Just About a Pipeline, but Keeping Indigenous Women Safe

London Coastal GasLink protest blocking downtown roads, CP rail, disperses before rush hour

An Open Letter to “Angry Settlers”

OPP dismantles Tyendinaga blockade, some demonstrators taken into custody

Kahnawake reinforces barricades after CP injunction granted:


 Kahnawake says it doesn’t recognize injunction issued against Mohawk land defenders

 Quebec premier's claim that protesters have AK-47s at blockade 'reckless,' says Mohawk Council of Kahnawake

Arrests, travel disruptions as Wet'suwet'en solidarity protests spread across Canada

- 'Urban green left zealots': Kenney announces new law meant to curb rail blockades

RCMP Pensions Are Invested in Controversial Gas Pipeline Owner

Indigenous youth group gets death threat over Wet'suwet'en support

Rise in anti-Indigenous racism and violence seen in wake of Wet'suwet'en protests

Sticker shock: Decals of train driving through protesters is just a joke, Alberta man says

“Run them over with the train." | Canada’s indigenous peoples read out racist social media posts written about them:

Australia:

 Woolworths wage theft blows out to $315m

Australian Labor Is Becoming the Party for Coal

 Bangladesh:

 Indian citizenship act against humanity: Manoj Bhattacharya

Parties demand withdrawal of decisions

Bolivia:

 Argentina's Fernandez Defends Evo Morales' Presidential Victory

- Bolivia: Ex-Leader of Indigenous Women Federation Detained

 Canada:

 Canada squanders over $1 billion preparing to build ships -- No more bankrolling bloated corporate boondoggles!

 4 Tweets tell the tale of another week in the life of the NDP

Manitoba chiefs exploring Cuban offer to send doctors to First Nations communities

Canada mining firm accused of slavery abroad can be sued at home, supreme court rules

Support Ontario midwives in their fight for pay equity

Teachers change kids' lives: An Open Letter to Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education

Foodora couriers win right to join a union in an ‘historic precedent’ for gig economy workers

Teck’s Oilsands Mine: The Case Kept Getting Worse and Worse

Oil politicians only care about fantasy jobs, not real jobs

Thousands join budget-cut protest outside Alberta legislature

Disgusting Sticker Of Greta Thunberg Linked To Alberta Oil Shocks Canadians

Nova Scotia budget leaves poorest worse off, says human rights lawyer

WITHER THE FIGHT AGAINST USMCA?

Green Party of Canada leadership hopeful promising $20 per hour minimum wage

What ever happened to dental therapy in Canada?

Central and South America:

 Sure, But Venezuela is the Narco State...

Costa Rica: Jehry Rivera Dies While Defending Indigenous Lands

Costa Rican Indigenous Denounce Govt Inaction Regarding Murders

Brazilian communists: ‘we can win a life worth living’

Argentina set to become first major Latin American country to legalise abortion

Climate Emergency:

 Greta Thunberg addresses thousands in Bristol:


New cars producing more carbon dioxide than older models

Colombia:

 Heavy clashes between students and police are ongoing in Colombia where students are rising up against neoliberal education policies, ahead of the next planned general strike on March 25, called for by unions and student organisations:

Coronavirus:

 Millions of uninsured Americans like me are a coronavirus timebomb

 An Outrage': HHS Chief Azar Refuses to Vow Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Affordable for All, Not Just the Rich

Chinese are not a virus; racism is

 Cuba:

 U.S. Blockade Hinders Organ Transplant Process in Cuba

 Western Union stops all money transfers from Canada to Cuba

The socialist state enterprise is key to the country’s prosperity

Russia and Cuba sign largest contract in recent history and Putin accepts Diaz-Canel’s invitation to visit Cuba

Democratic Primaries:

Pete Buttigieg to pull out of Democratic race for White House

 Biden wins South Carolina, aims for Super Tuesday momentum

 Sanders joins Rev. Barber at New Poor People’s Campaign

'Watershed Moment': Joining Warren and Sanders, Centrist Democrats Klobuchar and Buttigieg Agree to #SkipAIPAC

'In Chile, In Guatemala, In Iran': Sanders Applauded for Highlighting US Record of Overthrowing Governments Around the World

As a Corporate Tool, Buttigieg Is Now a Hammer to Bash Sanders

'The People Versus the Oligarch': Bloomberg Planning All-Out Media Assault on Sanders Ahead of Super Tuesday

AIPAC goes to war against Bernie Sanders

Europe:

 Right wing violence in Germany is met by determined resistance

Hysteria over Sinn Féin entering government is about power, not the past

 Feminism / Women's Issues:

 The greatest human rights violation on the planet is the harm men do to women

France:

 French government to force through pension changes, bypassing parliament

 France: Macron stokes up Islamophobia to deflect from the movement to defend pensions

France – state violence: when does democracy cease to exist?

Greece:

Protesters in Greece attacked a military camp where riot police are stationed to resist government plans to build what many have described as inhumane migrant detention camps:

Ideas / History:

 A Jewish Communist’s Revolution Against Fascism

 India:

 What Happened in Delhi Was a Pogrom

“Dead Bodies Everywhere”: Hindu Nationalist Violence Rocks Delhi as Trump Visits Modi in 
India

 Indian communists launch emergency appeal after anti-Muslim pogroms

 Widespread protests planned in Kolkata during Shah's visit

Will fight politically, legally sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar: CPI

Indian Communists: Trump’s economic demands leave country vulnerable to U.S. corporations

Israel / Palestine:

 Canada says Palestine not a state, ICC can’t investigate Israeli war crimes

In Classic Occupier Fashion, Israel Has Hit Rock Bottom. And Now It’s Too Late

Only in apartheid Israel can an app offer option not to be picked up by Arab cab drivers  

Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian, Drag His Body With Bulldozer

Pakistan:

 Marble quarry accident highlights ongoing slaughter in Pakistan mines

United Kingdom:

 UK would be three years into Corbyn-led government if not for ‘disgraceful behaviour’ of Labour MPs, claims Richard Burgon

Len McCluskey: Why I’m backing Rebecca Long-Bailey for leader

'Judge me fairly': man who starved to death's plea to welfare officials

United States:

 Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Afghan peace deal hits snag over prisoner releases

 Will America’s curiosity about socialism outlive today’s socialist moment?

A Racist Voter ID Law Targeting Native Americans Just Lost its Punch

Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California

U.S. Drops Charge Against Scott Warren, Who Aided Migrants Crossing Desert

Starbucks Union Organizer Fired For ‘Drinking Water’ On The Job

Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son

Weinstein Verdict:

 - 'A new day': Harvey Weinstein convicted, led away in cuffs

‘Finally’: Ashley Judd and Other Weinstein Accusers Respond to Verdict

‘Thank you’: Six brave women did the hard work of holding Harvey Weinstein accountable

The Harvey Weinstein Verdict Is a Watershed — and a Warning

