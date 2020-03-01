Sunday, March 1, 2020
Wet'suwet'en, Bolivian Election, the Weinstein Verdict & more -- The Week in News and Opinion February 23 - March 1
This week's list of articles, news items and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of February 23 - March 1.
The round-up of international left news is presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for the Featured Article post and a large section Wet'suwet'en Solidarity Actions & News at the start.
Featured Article:
Bolivia dismissed its October elections as fraudulent. Our research found no reason to suspect fraud.
"The media has largely reported the allegations of fraud as fact. And many commentators have justified the coup as a response to electoral fraud by MAS-IPSP. However, as specialists in election integrity, we find that the statistical evidence does not support the claim of fraud in Bolivia’s October election."
Wet'suwet'en Solidarity and News:
- Wet'suwet'en chiefs, ministers reach proposed arrangement in pipeline dispute
- Blockades Aren’t the Crisis. It’s the Crumbling Legitimacy of Canada’s Democracy
- Indigenous civil rights blockades should be met with a new diplomacy, not violence
- Canada Lays Bare the Lie it Calls “Reconciliation”
- 'Reconciliation is dead and it was never really alive': Jesse Wente
- Politicians and Columnists Still Don’t Seem to Get the Wet’suwet’en Crisis, so Let’s Review
- Statement on the Arrest of Documentary Filmmaker Melissa Cox
- Andrew Scheer and Peter MacKay’s throwback to civil-rights-era racial stereotypes
- OPP gave intelligence, identities of Tyendinaga Mohawks to CN Rail without legal challenge
- Blair says RCMP best left to patrol Wet'suwet'en territory, not Kahnawake peacekeepers
- Wet’suwet’en Isn’t Just About a Pipeline, but Keeping Indigenous Women Safe
- London Coastal GasLink protest blocking downtown roads, CP rail, disperses before rush hour
- An Open Letter to “Angry Settlers”
- OPP dismantles Tyendinaga blockade, some demonstrators taken into custody
Kahnawake reinforces barricades after CP injunction granted:
- Kahnawake says it doesn’t recognize injunction issued against Mohawk land defenders
- Quebec premier's claim that protesters have AK-47s at blockade 'reckless,' says Mohawk Council of Kahnawake
- Arrests, travel disruptions as Wet'suwet'en solidarity protests spread across Canada
- 'Urban green left zealots': Kenney announces new law meant to curb rail blockades
- RCMP Pensions Are Invested in Controversial Gas Pipeline Owner
- Indigenous youth group gets death threat over Wet'suwet'en support
- Rise in anti-Indigenous racism and violence seen in wake of Wet'suwet'en protests
- Sticker shock: Decals of train driving through protesters is just a joke, Alberta man says
“Run them over with the train." | Canada’s indigenous peoples read out racist social media posts written about them:
Australia:
- Woolworths wage theft blows out to $315m
- Australian Labor Is Becoming the Party for Coal
Bangladesh:
- Indian citizenship act against humanity: Manoj Bhattacharya
- Parties demand withdrawal of decisions
Bolivia:
- Argentina's Fernandez Defends Evo Morales' Presidential Victory
- Bolivia: Ex-Leader of Indigenous Women Federation Detained
Canada:
- Canada squanders over $1 billion preparing to build ships -- No more bankrolling bloated corporate boondoggles!
- 4 Tweets tell the tale of another week in the life of the NDP
- Manitoba chiefs exploring Cuban offer to send doctors to First Nations communities
- Canada mining firm accused of slavery abroad can be sued at home, supreme court rules
- Support Ontario midwives in their fight for pay equity
- Teachers change kids' lives: An Open Letter to Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education
- Foodora couriers win right to join a union in an ‘historic precedent’ for gig economy workers
- Teck’s Oilsands Mine: The Case Kept Getting Worse and Worse
- Oil politicians only care about fantasy jobs, not real jobs
- Thousands join budget-cut protest outside Alberta legislature
- Disgusting Sticker Of Greta Thunberg Linked To Alberta Oil Shocks Canadians
- Nova Scotia budget leaves poorest worse off, says human rights lawyer
- WITHER THE FIGHT AGAINST USMCA?
- Green Party of Canada leadership hopeful promising $20 per hour minimum wage
- What ever happened to dental therapy in Canada?
Central and South America:
- Sure, But Venezuela is the Narco State...
- Costa Rica: Jehry Rivera Dies While Defending Indigenous Lands
- Costa Rican Indigenous Denounce Govt Inaction Regarding Murders
- Brazilian communists: ‘we can win a life worth living’
- Argentina set to become first major Latin American country to legalise abortion
Climate Emergency:
Greta Thunberg addresses thousands in Bristol:
- New cars producing more carbon dioxide than older models
Colombia:
Heavy clashes between students and police are ongoing in Colombia where students are rising up against neoliberal education policies, ahead of the next planned general strike on March 25, called for by unions and student organisations:
Coronavirus:
- Millions of uninsured Americans like me are a coronavirus timebomb
- An Outrage': HHS Chief Azar Refuses to Vow Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Affordable for All, Not Just the Rich
- Chinese are not a virus; racism is
Cuba:
- U.S. Blockade Hinders Organ Transplant Process in Cuba
- Western Union stops all money transfers from Canada to Cuba
- The socialist state enterprise is key to the country’s prosperity
- Russia and Cuba sign largest contract in recent history and Putin accepts Diaz-Canel’s invitation to visit Cuba
Democratic Primaries:
- Pete Buttigieg to pull out of Democratic race for White House
- Biden wins South Carolina, aims for Super Tuesday momentum
- Sanders joins Rev. Barber at New Poor People’s Campaign
- 'Watershed Moment': Joining Warren and Sanders, Centrist Democrats Klobuchar and Buttigieg Agree to #SkipAIPAC
- 'In Chile, In Guatemala, In Iran': Sanders Applauded for Highlighting US Record of Overthrowing Governments Around the World
- As a Corporate Tool, Buttigieg Is Now a Hammer to Bash Sanders
- 'The People Versus the Oligarch': Bloomberg Planning All-Out Media Assault on Sanders Ahead of Super Tuesday
- AIPAC goes to war against Bernie Sanders
Europe:
- Right wing violence in Germany is met by determined resistance
- Hysteria over Sinn Féin entering government is about power, not the past
Feminism / Women's Issues:
- The greatest human rights violation on the planet is the harm men do to women
France:
- French government to force through pension changes, bypassing parliament
- France: Macron stokes up Islamophobia to deflect from the movement to defend pensions
- France – state violence: when does democracy cease to exist?
Greece:
Protesters in Greece attacked a military camp where riot police are stationed to resist government plans to build what many have described as inhumane migrant detention camps:
Ideas / History:
- A Jewish Communist’s Revolution Against Fascism
India:
- What Happened in Delhi Was a Pogrom
- “Dead Bodies Everywhere”: Hindu Nationalist Violence Rocks Delhi as Trump Visits Modi in
India
- Indian communists launch emergency appeal after anti-Muslim pogroms
- Widespread protests planned in Kolkata during Shah's visit
- Will fight politically, legally sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar: CPI
- Indian Communists: Trump’s economic demands leave country vulnerable to U.S. corporations
Israel / Palestine:
- Canada says Palestine not a state, ICC can’t investigate Israeli war crimes
- In Classic Occupier Fashion, Israel Has Hit Rock Bottom. And Now It’s Too Late
- Only in apartheid Israel can an app offer option not to be picked up by Arab cab drivers
- Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian, Drag His Body With Bulldozer
Pakistan:
- Marble quarry accident highlights ongoing slaughter in Pakistan mines
United Kingdom:
- UK would be three years into Corbyn-led government if not for ‘disgraceful behaviour’ of Labour MPs, claims Richard Burgon
- Len McCluskey: Why I’m backing Rebecca Long-Bailey for leader
- 'Judge me fairly': man who starved to death's plea to welfare officials
United States:
- Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war
- Afghan peace deal hits snag over prisoner releases
- Will America’s curiosity about socialism outlive today’s socialist moment?
- A Racist Voter ID Law Targeting Native Americans Just Lost its Punch
- Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
- U.S. Drops Charge Against Scott Warren, Who Aided Migrants Crossing Desert
- Starbucks Union Organizer Fired For ‘Drinking Water’ On The Job
- Supreme Court rules Mexican parents can't sue Border Patrol agent who killed their son
Weinstein Verdict:
- 'A new day': Harvey Weinstein convicted, led away in cuffs
- ‘Finally’: Ashley Judd and Other Weinstein Accusers Respond to Verdict
- ‘Thank you’: Six brave women did the hard work of holding Harvey Weinstein accountable
- The Harvey Weinstein Verdict Is a Watershed — and a Warning
Posted by Michael Laxer at 5:30 PM
Labels: Bernie Sanders, Bolivia, climate change, coronavirus, Cuba, Democrats, Emmanuel Macron, Greece, Harvey Weinstein, Israel, Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Palestine, Wet'suwet'en
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment