The Left Chapter
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Lenin's Home and Office in the Kremlin -- Daily LIFT #147
The part of the Kremlin where Lenin lived and worked from 1918 to 1923. Photograph from 1969.
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
8:29 PM
Labels:
Daily LIFT
,
Lenin
,
Moscow
