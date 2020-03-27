Friday, March 27, 2020
Not on the Backs of Workers! -- The Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis News on The Left Chapter
As workers, unions and workers' movements and parties confront the capitalist coronavirus crisis and attempts by the ruling class and their stooge politicians to fight it on the backs of the people, The Left Chapter has been covering international news and updates from a left perspective.
On the The Left Chapter website itself the following articles have been our coverage to date, chronologically from the most recent. This post will be updated regularly.
- 57 Communist and Workers' parties demand "Immediate measures to protect the health and rights of the peoples"
In a joint statement released today 57 Communist and Workers' parties released a set of joint demands that need to be realized to protect workers and people internationally during the capitalist coronavirus crisis. These include calls for strengthening public health systems, ending criminal imperialist sanctions and redirecting public funds from military interventions and exercises to fighting the crisis.
- The centre did not hold
When the epic horror story that is the capitalist coronavirus crisis is finally over the truth will be that the centre did not hold. Things had already fallen apart, but somehow many needed a catastrophe to truly show it.
- Exile -- Hellworld #7
Nathaniel Laxer returns with Episode 7 of his new podcast Hellworld.
In this episode he delves into the differences in how Cuba and China have responded to the coronavirus crisis vs the United States, and how it illustrates a broader conflict between socialism and capitalism.
- Report: Nearly half of Canadian working renters a month or less away from not being able to pay bills -- Urgent relief for workers needed
In an analysis and press release today the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) has found that close to "half of working renters in Canada don't have enough savings to pay their bills for more than a month if they lose their jobs".
- Spanish Communist Party praises Chinese solidarity while condemning cruel American sanctions
On Thursday, March 19, Jose Luis Centella, President of the Communist Party of Spain issued a statement in which he praised the efforts of China in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping's call for a global Community of Common Destiny.
- Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis and the Worker Fightback -- The Week in News and Opinion March 15 - 22
This week's list of articles, news items, visuals and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
- Ontario Bill 186 "falls far short" Dias says as Unifor continues to call for 14 point plan for workers
Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, is calling out the Doug Ford government for its woefully inadequate response to the capitalist cornonavirus crisis. On Thursday, March 19, the government of Ontario passed Bill 186. With considerable fanfare the bill allows workers 14 days of sick leave if they have to go into quarantine, but this sick leave is unpaid. So while their job may be protected, their income is not.
- "Socialism is imperative for our health!" -- International workers' parties call for socialist solutions to the capitalist coronavirus crisis
As the capitalist coronavirus crisis unfolds it is clear that, after a generation of brutal neo-liberalism, our governments are not up to the task of making sure that people are placed first. For decades they have destroyed the social safety net, eliminated hospital beds and gutted civil society to give tax cuts to the wealthy and wipe out regulations and workers' rights on behalf of the corporations.
- "It is only through our resistance and struggle that we can defend our rights." - WFTU coronavirus statement
Statement of World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) General Secretary George Mavrikos on the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Chickens coming home to roost in austerity Ontario
"Since 1990, the number of hospital beds in Ontario has
decreased by 36%. In that same period, the population has
increased by 39%. Ontario now has a lower per capita acute
bed count than all countries tracked by the OECD."
- Covid-19 hastens the deepening structural crisis of the capitalist system
Excerpts from a public statement by the Communist Party of Ireland (CPI), 15 March 2020
- Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis -- The Week in News and Opinion March 8 - 15
This week's list of articles, news items, visuals and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
- Panic buying and hoarding are a function of capitalism
As the capitalist coronavirus crisis unfolds and people across North America (and around the world) face quarantine for two weeks or more coupled with the prospect of lost income, we have seen scenes of what has been described as "panic buying" as well as instances of hoarding. People are stalking up on food -- especially non-perishables like canned goods and pasta -- as well as, most famously, on items like toilet paper.
- European leftist parties demand support for workers during the capitalist coronavirus crisis
Yesterday we looked at what our governments should be doing to protect workers in the face of the exploding capitalist coronavirus crisis. With several million Canadians and tens of millions of Americans just a couple of paychecks away from being on the verge of bankruptcy and homelessness, or of having to make very hard choices, steps need to be taken immediately so that, unlike in 2008, it is not the people who pay the price of the pandemic while big business gets big bailouts.
- We need disciplined, socialist solutions to the coming capitalist coronavirus crisis
It is a terrible and deadly irony that the mainstream media and idiot pundits in the United States went on and on about how the coronavirus was allegedly exposing the flaws of the Chinese system. There were countless, gloating headlines calling it "China's Chernobyl" and asking if it would bring the downfall of the Communist Party. The fact that the Chinese then rapidly took tremendous, Herculean and ultimately successful steps to contain the outbreak was either belittled or ignored.
- Plague Watch USA -- Hellworld #5
Nathaniel Laxer returns with Episode 5 of his new podcast Hellworld.
In this episode, he looks at the ongoing debacle with the mismanagement of the Coronavirus in the US, the repercussions of this potentially plunging capitalism into deep crisis and how it shows the need for fundamental change.
