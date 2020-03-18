The Left Chapter
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Banner of the 67th Battalion of the National Guard, Paris Commune, 1871 -- Daily LIFT #152
Banner of the 67th Battalion of the National Guard, Paris Commune, 1871 -- Daily LIFT #152
The Paris Commune was proclaimed March 18, 1871.
Michael Laxer
