Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Banner of the 67th Battalion of the National Guard, Paris Commune, 1871 -- Daily LIFT #152


Banner of the 67th Battalion of the National Guard, Paris Commune, 1871 -- Daily LIFT #152

The Paris Commune was proclaimed March 18, 1871.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)