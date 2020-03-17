Tuesday, March 17, 2020
"It is only through our resistance and struggle that we can defend our rights." - WTFU coronavirus statement
Statement of World Federation of Trade Unions (WTFU) General Secretary George Mavrikos on the Coronavirus Pandemic
(Translated from the video below)
We are living in a pandemic period where the coronavirus spreads to the four corners of the world.
On behalf of the World Federation of Trade Unions, we want to congratulate workers around the world, because through their work they provide all goods for the survival of humanity. The workers are those who produce the food, medicine, services, machines, transport, communication and everything else. They deserve our warm “congratulations”.
We also congratulate the health workers, leading a heroic struggle to treat patients, at the risk of their own life.
This is the one side of the river, the ones who stand out for their humanitarianism, solidarity, and social commitment.
On the opposite side of the river, we see the filth, exploitation, the thirst for capitalist profits. The monopolies, the international bourgeoisie are showing their true face. Speculation. Profits soaked with the blood and suffering of the ordinary people.
In Athens ten days ago, a simple face mask was sold at 1 euro and today it is sold at 10 euros.
In Turkey five days ago, a kilo of pasta was sold at one Turkish Lira and now it is sold at 12 Turkish Lira.
In Bangladesh ten days ago, a simple mask was sold at 20 Taka and now it is sold at 150 Taka.
In Madrid five days ago, a mask was sold at 2,5 euros and today it is sold at 25 euros.
In Africa, in Nigeria, the disinfectant liquid that was 2 dollars, today it is sold at 8 dollars.
Off course, excessive prices and speculation also apply to meat, rice and all basic food products.
The multinationals utilize the Pandemic in order to lay off workers or reduce their labor rights.
Dear fellow workers, unemployed and pensioners,
We call upon all trade unions to reveal to and inform workers about the speculation strategy of the monopolies.
We must demand that necessary measures for the protection of ordinary people be taken by governments and all relevant authorities.
We must demand immediate social protection measures. The defense of our right to work and wages.
It is only through our resistance and struggle that we can defend our rights.
The big militant family of WFTU, which this year celebrates 75 years of existence and rich action, is present once more, at the forefront and until the final victory!
Video:
(For subtitles use the CC settings.)
Posted by Michael Laxer at 8:40 AM
Labels: coronavirus, WFTU
