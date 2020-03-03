WithTheseHands is Sanders' Super Tuesday, inspiring shot across the bow of American politics

Released today for Super Tuesday the Bernie Sanders campaign video #WithTheseHands is an inspiring shot across the bow of an American political system that must change.
With a powerful voice over from a Nina Turner campaign speech it calls for nothing less than a complete transformation of American priorities and society.
In addition to the slogans:
#WithTheseHands we can have Medicare for All.
#WithTheseHands we can have a Green New Deal
#WithTheseHands we can have justice for all.
#WithTheseHands we can win.
we see hands raised for free childcare, canceling all student debt, to "end wars", for justice for Puerto Rico, Palestinian human rights, criminal justice reform and more.
There are many obstacles that would lie in the way of achieving these goals, not the least of which would be the Democratic Party itself and Democratic politicians.
But there can be little doubt that Sanders winning the nomination despite all the mud-slinging and money arrayed against him, and winning the Presidency -- if he can overcome the immense backlash that he will face trying to do so which is by no means certain -- would be a truly seismic moment in American history.
No comments:
Post a Comment