30th Anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, French General Strikes, Free Transit & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos December 1 - 8

This list covers the week of December 1 - 8.
We have changed the format of the round-up so that the links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic.
30th Anniversary of the Montreal Massacre:
- Thirty years after the Montreal Massacre, are women really any safer?
- Consensus comes 30 years later that Montreal massacre was an anti-feminist act
- At least 118 women, girls murdered across Canada so far in 2019, annual report shows
- Let’s Finally Call ‘Violence Against Women’ What It Really Is
- ‘Hate is infectious’: how the 1989 mass shooting of 14 women echoes today
- Montreal Massacre: Still fighting for our daughters, one generation later
- 30 Years After Surviving Polytechnique, My Pain Is Starting To Resurface
Canada:
- OSSTF announces another 1-day school strike on Dec. 11
- Build solidarity with teachers in their fight to defend public education!
- End of co-operative rental subsidies could displace 200 Sask. families, advocates say
- Donated warming huts for Winnipeg homeless torn down for violating by-laws
- Province has sold off 94 Manitoba Housing properties since 2016, documents show
- Manitoba’s NDP and unions are helping advance a police state
- Rental market is expected to get even more dire in Montreal
- U.S. Neo-Nazi Terror Group Harboring Missing Ex-Canadian Soldier: Sources
- Watchdog calls for RCMP to investigate firing of Alberta's election commissioner
- Why Sweden’s Central Bank Divested from Alberta and Reinvested in BC
United States:
- Are the Republicans trying to get Ilhan Omar killed?
- Revealed: Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib targeted in far-right fake news operation
- GOP yanks support for George Buck after death threat against Ilhan Omar
- Bernie Sanders Tops New California Poll—But You Wouldn't Have Known It By Reading This LA Times Headline
- “Manufacturing Consent” In Action
- Nestlé cannot claim bottled water is 'essential public service', court rules
- KAMALA HARRIS’S CRIMINAL JUSTICE RECORD KILLED HER PRESIDENTIAL RUN
- 'What Cruelty Looks Like': Trump Finalizes Plan to Strip Food Aid From 750,000 Low-Income People by 2020
- As news outlets were shutting down for Thanksgiving, the University of North Carolina quietly gave white nationalists $2.5m to settle a lawsuit that hadn't even been filed
Caribbean:
- Dominica's Labor Party Wins Landslide Victory
South and Central America:
- Brazil: Attack on Guajajara Indigenous People Leaves 1 Dead
- Argentina's Fernandez Calls for the End of Poverty and Misery
- Colombia: Social Unrest Against Duque Begins 3rd Week in a Row
- Disapproval Rating for Colombia's Duque Reaches 70 Percent
- Berta Cáceres murder: 50 years in jail for activist's killers
Bolivia Coup:
- Leaders of Bolivia's right-wing coup will oversee -- and control -- new elections
- Evo Morales Vows to Return to Bolivia After Right-Wing Coup
- Bolivia: Chamber of Deputies Approves "Guarantees Law"
- Bolivia: MAS Appoints Morales as Director of its 2020 Campaign
- Pepe Mujica Condemns OAS After Visiting Evo Morales
India:
- Delhi gripped by anger and grief after dozens killed in factory fire
- India's communists vow to fight Modi's sectarian citizenship law to the end
- 'If you saw her body, you will never sleep again': despair as India rape crisis grows
Israel / Palestine:
- From Now On, Every Palestinian Is an anti-Semite
- Israeli Occupation Cost Palestine $48b Between 2000-2017: UN
Middle East:
- Egypt continues biggest wave of arrests of journalists since 2014
- Iraq's communists given new life by protests
Climate Emergency:
- Oceans losing oxygen at unprecedented rate, experts warn
- Dead sperm whale had 220 pounds of garbage in its stomach, including rope, plastic and gloves
UK Election:
- Another world is possible
- General election 2019: Tories probe candidates over anti-Semitism claims
- Reopening Auschwitz – The Conspiracy To Stop Corbyn
- Michael Rosen: as a Jew, I am voting Labour
- The problem with Nancy Astor
- Tory election candidate says disabled people should be paid less as they ‘don’t understand money’
- Brexit: Corbyn releases leaked government documents that show Boris Johnson ‘lied about deal’
- Israel's foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election
- Jeremy Corbyn will give up Chequers to the homeless if he comes to power
- Jo Swinson apologises for backing coalition's austerity policies
- Tory sidekick’s spectacular memory loss
- British PM Johnson to Be Investigated for Conflict of Interest
- London Bridge victim’s father condemns ‘beyond disgusting’ Boris Johnson for using son’s death for political gain
French General Strike:
Huge crowds out in Paris for the national general strike!:
General Strike in Marseille:
- France Is Hit by Second Day of Pension Strikes as Unions Dig In
- France paralysed by mass strikes against Macron's pension raid
- More than 800,000 people march against Macron as strikes grip France
- Opponents work for referendum on Macron's plan to privatise Paris Airports
Europe:
- Grenade thrown at migrant children's centre in Madrid
Africa:
- Garment workers in Ethiopia need strong unions
Free Transit:
- ‘I Got Tired of Hunting Black and Hispanic People’
- KANSAS CITY CHOOSES FREE PUBLIC TRANSIT
- Kansas City becomes first major American city with universal fare-free public transit
- The policing of fare evasion reveals the twisted agenda of our politicians
- Climate Activists Demand Free, Expanded Public Transit System
Ideas:
- Alexia Isais: Why I am a communist
- It’s No Surprise that Canada’s Life Expectancy Has Plateaued
- T.I., virginity checks and what fathers don't understand about girls' #MeToo experiences
Porn and Prostitution:
- 20 Years On – Scotland learning from Sweden’s Sex Purchase Act
No comments:
Post a Comment