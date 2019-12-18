Cuba - A Quarter-Century of Working Class Power, Raul Valdes Vivo, 1984

Leaflet: Cuba - A Quarter-Century of Working Class Power, Raul Valdes Vivo
Written in 1984 this is a look at the Cuban revolutionary movement both before and after the revolution in 1959. Its author, Raul Valdes Vivo, was a Central Committee member of the Communist Party of Cuba at the time. Vivo died in 2013 and was honoured at his funeral by both Fidel and Raul Castro.
Vivo talks of the accomplishments of the revolution, of how it avoided the failings of many prior national democratic revolutions, the internationalism of the revolution as well as the internationalist support it received from the USSR and the Socialist Bloc, and a number of other matters.
"Cuba is...a country of fiery proletarian internationalism. Thousands of doctors, teachers and members of other professions as well as volunteer soldiers help the peoples of the so-called Third World combat illiteracy and disease, build a new life and defend their revolutionary achievements and national independence." To the great credit of the Cuban people this remains just as true now as it did then, despite all the many obstacles they have faced and the criminal American imperialist economic embargo.
(Image is from a Nicaraguan stamp honouring the revolution's anniversary in 1984.)
(click on scans to enlarge)
