Vasily Zaitsev instructs other Soviet snipers, Stalingrad, 1942 -- Daily LIFT #72

Vasily Zaitsev (far left) instructs other Soviet snipers, Stalingrad, 1942 -- Daily LIFT #72
Hero of the Soviet Union, Vasily Zaitsev is perhaps the most famous of all the heroes of the Red Army in their fight against the genocidal Nazi and fascist invaders.
Zaitsev is credited with having killed 225 Nazi soldiers between November 10 - December 17, 1942 during the Battle of Stalingrad.
He became a member of the Communist Party in 1943 and after the war was a director of a textile factory in Kiev.
