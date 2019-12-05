Spicy Sausage and Bok Choy Stir Fry

The Best of Seasons w. Tuscan Bean Soup, Sour Cream Apple Pie, Guacamole & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT and I adapted one of the recipes in it to make Lamb Chops w. a Balsamic Shallot Sauce.
Today I am going to adapt another recipe from the book that mixes sausage and bok choy. My version is spicier and uses somewhat different cooking techniques to produce a stir fry that is relatively easy to make and very flavourful.
To begin you want to make the sauce that will ultimately be used in the dish.
Sauce Ingredients:
1/4 cup beef broth
1/4 cup rice vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons corn starch
1 - 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
Take all the ingredients and mix together in a bowl until blended thoroughly.
Main Dish Ingredients:
5 hot Italian sausages (you can substitute for a different sausage if you wish but these work very well)
2 large onions chopped
1 to 2 sliced, unseeded small red hot chili peppers
2 - 3 minced cloves of garlic
1 large head of bok choy, chopped
peanut oil
Heat some peanut oil in a large saucepan or wok over medium high heat. When the oil is ready you want to brown your sausages for around 2 minutes a side. Once browned remove to a plate and coarsely chop the sausage into small bits and pieces.
Without cleaning the pan add a little more peanut oil. Add the onions to the pan and fry, stirring occasionally, for 3 - 4 minutes.
Add your sausage and garlic to the pan and continue to fry the onions, garlic and sausage for around 6 more minutes or until the sausage is just cooked.
Then add the bok choy, chili peppers and sauce to the pan or wok and fry for another 2 -3 minutes stirring constantly until well mixed.
Bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce heat and simmer for around 15 minutes or until reduced to your liking.
This spicy, tart dish is terrific served over rice. Leftover it is also nice tossed in ramen or lo mein style noodles.
Enjoy.
