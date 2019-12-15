Sunday, December 15, 2019

UK Election, Bolivia, Chile, India's Citizenship Bill & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos December 8 - 15



This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.

This list covers the week of  December 8 - 15.


We have changed the format of the round-up so that the links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic.

UK Election:


We won the argument, but I regret we didn’t convert that into a majority for change

A Holiday Nightmare

Where do we go from here?

Making sense of a shattering defeat

Corbyn is not to blame

Don’t let the smears that sank Corbyn tank Bernie Sanders

Corbyn and the Press

Misleading narratives on Labour's defeat have a purpose

The Brexit party folded, but make no mistake: Farage won it for Johnson

Labour won’t win again until it works out why it lost

Every MP who defected from Labour and Tories fails to get re-elected

 UK election a first-past-the-post disaster of the highest order 

- Anti-Islam activist ‘Tommy Robinson’ announces he's joined the Tories

Boris Johnson threatens BBC with two-pronged attack






Europe: 

 Most neo-Nazi Music Festivals Are Closely Guarded Secrets — Not This One in Ukraine

Ban on Ukrainian newspaper is the latest attack on communism in eastern Europe

The Left has a historic opportunity to democratise Spain

Last Straw as Teachers in France Join Nationwide Strike

In Marseille, the French Left is Finally Uniting

 Bolivian Coup:

 Bolivia One Month After the Coup: A Recount of Pivotal Events

How the Global North’s Left Media Helped Pave the Way for Bolivia’s Right-Wing Coup

De-Facto Bolivian President to Issue Arrest Warrant for Morales

'Bolivian Coup Plotters to Be Tried for Massacres' Morales Says

Evo Expresses Gratitude to Mexico and Argentina Governments

Evo Morales Denounces Privatization Plans by the Coup Govt

Statement: The Ontario Federation of Labour calls on Canada to demand the return of Bolivia’s democratically elected government

Israel/Palestine: 

 Despite Court Order, Israeli Army Denies Palestinian Landowners Access to Evacuated Settlement Site

Palestinians Strike Against Israeli Settlement Plan in Hebron

I drafted the definition of antisemitism. Rightwing Jews are weaponizing it

Ontario Parliamentarian Follows in Trump’s Footsteps, Introduces Bill Equating Criticism of Israel with Antisemitism

Israeli forces attack and arrest Palestinians

We Thought the Israeli Public Should Know About the Occupation. How Wrong Were We

Israel supporters defend Trump’s vicious anti-Semitism

 Chilean Uprising:

 The legendary Chilean band Inti-Illmani gave an open-air performance of "El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!" ("The people united will never be defeated") with hundreds of thousands of Chileans singing along as they took to the streets of Santiago to protest against the government.

UN accuses Chile security forces of 'serious human rights violations' against protesters

Chile: Senate Approves Indictment of Former Interior Minister

Chile Denounces Over 350 Eye Injuries On Human Rights Day

In Chile they still dance even in the face of hardship.

 This is the atmosphere on the front lines of those fighting neoliberalism and government repression today.

Chileans have awoken. Millions of people have risen up against their billionaire president and decades of neoliberal policies, challenging what free market economists have called an economic "miracle".

 redfish went to Chile, where neoliberalism was born, to speak to those fighting to end it.


Colin Kaepernick:

 In the End, the NFL Proved Colin Kaepernick Right

Climate Emergency:

 How the rich plan to rule a burning planet

 Australia is on track to record its hottest day ever

Sydney's air 11 times worse than 'hazardous' levels as Australia's bushfires rage

Taste the ash, see our pink sun: Sydney's dead future is here

Scientists feared unstoppable emissions from melting permafrost. They may have already started.

'It's pretty staggering': Returned online purchases often sent to landfill, journalist's research reveals

Yes, Fossil Fuel Subsidies Are Real, Destructive And Protected By Lobbying

Climate change: Greenland ice melt 'is accelerating'

Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron & BP Could Be Legally & Morally Liable for Climate Crisis in Philippines

Nature's 'Brita Filter' Is Dying And Nobody Knows Why

United States:

 Trump’s impeachment inquiry and the imponderables ahead

 Trump's new executive order promotes white supremacy

House approves $738bn military bill with money for Trump's Space Force

US Border Officials Deny Request to Give Free Flu Vaccine to Detained Migrants

In Late-Stage Zombie Capitalism, The Poor Are Selling Their Blood

Trump Expresses Anti-Semitic Sentiments Before a Jewish Audience Again

South and Central America:

 Who Owns Colombia’s Gold?

Argentina and Cuba Agree to Increase Food and Medicine Exchange

Remembrance for El Mozote: a story of brutality, duplicity and Elliott Abrams

Judgment Day’s Coming for U.S.-Backed Troops Who Slaughtered Men, Women, and So Many Children at El Mozote

Venezuela’s Civilian Militia Surpasses Target, Reaches 3.3 Million Members

'A Song for Colombia' Gathers Thousands as Protests Continue

Indigenous Leader Sônia Guajajara: The Amazon Is Burning & Its Defenders Are Being Assassinated

Brazil's Amazon Deforestation Rises Over 100% Year-Over-Year

ALBA-TCP to Speed Formation of a 'Peace Zone' in Latin America

ALBA-TCP Ratified Integration of Latin American and Caribbean Peoples

 India:

 'This Is Fascism': Indian Law Stripping Naturalization Rights From Muslims Sparks Criticism and Protest

Communist Party of India (CPI) flays Move On Citizenship Amendment Bill

 Students in Indian capital protest 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Punjab, Kerala Chief Ministers vow not to implement it

Left parties to organise joint nationwide protest against Citizenship Bill on Dec 19

25 NGOs, Indian Communist Party protest Occupied Kashmir HR situation

 Africa:

 Cosatu wants SA Communist Party to now run SA, with ANC to take back seat

Protesters call for boycott of upcoming presidential elections in Algeria

Six months after Khartoum massacre, justice remains elusive

Middle East:

 SOLIDARITY WITH THE PEOPLE OF IRAN!

The trajectory of popular protests in Iraq

Canada:

 Racism not a big problem? Activist says survey shows Canadians 'in denial'

Government Anti-Racism Employee Says She Was Punished For Talking About PM's Blackface

Canada must stop normalizing inequality for Indigenous people

Indigenous shoppers say they were racially profiled at Superstores by Winnipeg police

'Tough on crime' approach 'ineffective' at tackling root causes of inner-city meth issues, report suggests

 Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer resigns, vows to stay on until new leader chosen

Jason Kenney's approval rating plummets in the wake of steep Alberta budget cuts

Ontario teachers unions to challenge law limiting public sector wage increases

This Canadian Man is Accusing a Well-Known Politician of Sexual Assault

Horwath's hand-wringing aside Harden had nothing to apologize for

All French Canadians' are Catholic, Quebec premier tells governor of California

Trudeau will fuel the fires of our climate crisis if he approves Canada's mega mine
