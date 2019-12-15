UK Election, Bolivia, Chile, India's Citizenship Bill & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos December 8 - 15

This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
UK Election:
- We won the argument, but I regret we didn’t convert that into a majority for change
- A Holiday Nightmare
- Where do we go from here?
- Making sense of a shattering defeat
- Corbyn is not to blame
- Don’t let the smears that sank Corbyn tank Bernie Sanders
- Corbyn and the Press
- Misleading narratives on Labour's defeat have a purpose
- The Brexit party folded, but make no mistake: Farage won it for Johnson
- Labour won’t win again until it works out why it lost
- Every MP who defected from Labour and Tories fails to get re-elected
- UK election a first-past-the-post disaster of the highest order
- Anti-Islam activist ‘Tommy Robinson’ announces he's joined the Tories
- Boris Johnson threatens BBC with two-pronged attack
Europe:
- Most neo-Nazi Music Festivals Are Closely Guarded Secrets — Not This One in Ukraine
- Ban on Ukrainian newspaper is the latest attack on communism in eastern Europe
- The Left has a historic opportunity to democratise Spain
- Last Straw as Teachers in France Join Nationwide Strike
- In Marseille, the French Left is Finally Uniting
Bolivian Coup:
- Bolivia One Month After the Coup: A Recount of Pivotal Events
- How the Global North’s Left Media Helped Pave the Way for Bolivia’s Right-Wing Coup
- De-Facto Bolivian President to Issue Arrest Warrant for Morales
- 'Bolivian Coup Plotters to Be Tried for Massacres' Morales Says
- Evo Expresses Gratitude to Mexico and Argentina Governments
- Evo Morales Denounces Privatization Plans by the Coup Govt
- Statement: The Ontario Federation of Labour calls on Canada to demand the return of Bolivia’s democratically elected government
Israel/Palestine:
- Despite Court Order, Israeli Army Denies Palestinian Landowners Access to Evacuated Settlement Site
- Palestinians Strike Against Israeli Settlement Plan in Hebron
- I drafted the definition of antisemitism. Rightwing Jews are weaponizing it
- Ontario Parliamentarian Follows in Trump’s Footsteps, Introduces Bill Equating Criticism of Israel with Antisemitism
- Israeli forces attack and arrest Palestinians
- We Thought the Israeli Public Should Know About the Occupation. How Wrong Were We
- Israel supporters defend Trump’s vicious anti-Semitism
Chilean Uprising:
The legendary Chilean band Inti-Illmani gave an open-air performance of "El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!" ("The people united will never be defeated") with hundreds of thousands of Chileans singing along as they took to the streets of Santiago to protest against the government.
- UN accuses Chile security forces of 'serious human rights violations' against protesters
- Chile: Senate Approves Indictment of Former Interior Minister
- Chile Denounces Over 350 Eye Injuries On Human Rights Day
This is the atmosphere on the front lines of those fighting neoliberalism and government repression today.
Chileans have awoken. Millions of people have risen up against their billionaire president and decades of neoliberal policies, challenging what free market economists have called an economic "miracle".
redfish went to Chile, where neoliberalism was born, to speak to those fighting to end it.
Colin Kaepernick:
- In the End, the NFL Proved Colin Kaepernick Right
Climate Emergency:
- How the rich plan to rule a burning planet
- Australia is on track to record its hottest day ever
- Sydney's air 11 times worse than 'hazardous' levels as Australia's bushfires rage
- Taste the ash, see our pink sun: Sydney's dead future is here
- Scientists feared unstoppable emissions from melting permafrost. They may have already started.
- 'It's pretty staggering': Returned online purchases often sent to landfill, journalist's research reveals
- Yes, Fossil Fuel Subsidies Are Real, Destructive And Protected By Lobbying
- Climate change: Greenland ice melt 'is accelerating'
- Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron & BP Could Be Legally & Morally Liable for Climate Crisis in Philippines
- Nature's 'Brita Filter' Is Dying And Nobody Knows Why
- Trump’s impeachment inquiry and the imponderables ahead
- Trump's new executive order promotes white supremacy
- House approves $738bn military bill with money for Trump's Space Force
- US Border Officials Deny Request to Give Free Flu Vaccine to Detained Migrants
- In Late-Stage Zombie Capitalism, The Poor Are Selling Their Blood
- Trump Expresses Anti-Semitic Sentiments Before a Jewish Audience Again
South and Central America:
- Who Owns Colombia’s Gold?
- Argentina and Cuba Agree to Increase Food and Medicine Exchange
- Remembrance for El Mozote: a story of brutality, duplicity and Elliott Abrams
- Judgment Day’s Coming for U.S.-Backed Troops Who Slaughtered Men, Women, and So Many Children at El Mozote
- Venezuela’s Civilian Militia Surpasses Target, Reaches 3.3 Million Members
- 'A Song for Colombia' Gathers Thousands as Protests Continue
- Indigenous Leader Sônia Guajajara: The Amazon Is Burning & Its Defenders Are Being Assassinated
- Brazil's Amazon Deforestation Rises Over 100% Year-Over-Year
- ALBA-TCP to Speed Formation of a 'Peace Zone' in Latin America
- ALBA-TCP Ratified Integration of Latin American and Caribbean Peoples
India:
- 'This Is Fascism': Indian Law Stripping Naturalization Rights From Muslims Sparks Criticism and Protest
- Communist Party of India (CPI) flays Move On Citizenship Amendment Bill
- Students in Indian capital protest 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law
- Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Punjab, Kerala Chief Ministers vow not to implement it
- Left parties to organise joint nationwide protest against Citizenship Bill on Dec 19
- 25 NGOs, Indian Communist Party protest Occupied Kashmir HR situation
Africa:
- Cosatu wants SA Communist Party to now run SA, with ANC to take back seat
- Protesters call for boycott of upcoming presidential elections in Algeria
- Six months after Khartoum massacre, justice remains elusive
Middle East:
- SOLIDARITY WITH THE PEOPLE OF IRAN!
- The trajectory of popular protests in Iraq
Canada:
- Racism not a big problem? Activist says survey shows Canadians 'in denial'
- Government Anti-Racism Employee Says She Was Punished For Talking About PM's Blackface
- Canada must stop normalizing inequality for Indigenous people
- Indigenous shoppers say they were racially profiled at Superstores by Winnipeg police
- 'Tough on crime' approach 'ineffective' at tackling root causes of inner-city meth issues, report suggests
- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer resigns, vows to stay on until new leader chosen
- Jason Kenney's approval rating plummets in the wake of steep Alberta budget cuts
- Ontario teachers unions to challenge law limiting public sector wage increases
- This Canadian Man is Accusing a Well-Known Politician of Sexual Assault
- Horwath's hand-wringing aside Harden had nothing to apologize for
- All French Canadians' are Catholic, Quebec premier tells governor of California
- Trudeau will fuel the fires of our climate crisis if he approves Canada's mega mine
