The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Sunday, December 29, 2019
Women's Strike for Peace and Equality, New York City, August, 1970 -- Daily LIFT# 85
Women's Strike for Peace and Equality, New York City, August, 1970 -- Daily LIFT# 85
Over 50,000 women marched in New York on August 26, 1970 in opposition to the imperialist war in Vietnam and for equality rights in the United States.
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
5:02 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Daily LIFT
,
New York
,
Vintage Photography
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment