Sunday, December 29, 2019

Women's Strike for Peace and Equality, New York City, August, 1970 -- Daily LIFT# 85


Over 50,000 women marched in New York on August 26, 1970 in opposition to the imperialist war in Vietnam and for equality rights in the United States.
