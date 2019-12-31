Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Happy New Year!, Soviet Postcard 1962 -- Daily LIFT #87


Happy New Year!, Soviet Postcard 1962 -- Daily LIFT #87

From All of Us at The Left Chapter to Our Readers, Contributors and Comrades:
Wishing You a Happy, Healthy and Red New Year!
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)