The Left Chapter
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Happy New Year!, Soviet Postcard 1962 -- Daily LIFT #87
From All of Us at The Left Chapter to Our Readers, Contributors and Comrades:
Wishing You a Happy, Healthy and Red New Year!
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
5:17 PM
art
Daily LIFT
USSR
vintage postcards
