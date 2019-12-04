The Left Chapter
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
That Flag, That Sky, This Land, We Will Defend it Whatever Price is Necessary - Cuban Poster, 1969 -- Daily LIFT #66
That Flag, That Sky, This Land, We Will Defend it Whatever Price is Necessary
- Cuban Poster, 1969 -- Daily LIFT #66
Michael Laxer
6:42 PM
art
Cuba
Daily LIFT
Fidel Castro
