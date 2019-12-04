Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Viva Cuba!
"We do not comply with sanctions, threats, or slander from the U.S. government, which along with the reactionary oligarchies are primarily responsible for our region's dangerous convulsion and instability" - Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban President
"The cause of the legitimate and mass protests in Latin America is the inequality and poverty caused by imperialist domination and neoliberalism. The U.S. blames Cuba as a pretext to tighten its genocidal blockade and justify the brutal repression and criminalization of demonstrations." - Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez
Art: Viktor Koretsky, USSR, 1962
Source: 'US Is Responsible for Discontent in Latin America' Cuba Blames
Posted by Michael Laxer at 12:50 PM
Labels: art, Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, USSR, Viktor Koretsky
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment