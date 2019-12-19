Our Favourite Recipes w. Black Forest Cake, Swedish Meat Balls, Sparerib Sauce & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Self-Published, 1985
Our Favourite Recipes is a classic community cookbook in every possible way.
Published in 1985 it was meant to raise funds for the St. Paul's United Church in Golden Valley, Ontario. Golden Valley is a small community just south of Lake Nipissing and North Bay.
The cookbook has contributions from local residents of Golden Valley itself as well as surrounding towns like Trout Creek and Powassan. It also has mini-advertisements for local businesses that sponsored it.
It is divided into seven recipe sections. These are fairly conventional though there are a very large number of dessert, cookie and pie recipes.
As always with cookbooks with many contributors the quality of the recipes varies considerably and some are rather outlandish. These types of cookbooks are labours of love, though so they are a certain lens into time and place.
Here we have included at least one or two recipes from each section and, as we so often do, a couple of mincemeat recipes.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
