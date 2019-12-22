Sunday, December 22, 2019

Indian Protests, RCMP & Wet'suwet'en, Sanders Smeared, Bolivia & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos December 15 - 22

This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.

This list covers the week of  December 15 - 22.

We have changed the format of the round-up so that the links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic.


Bolivia:

 "The unity of the people will always be the defeat of the empire."
Watch this exclusive interview with ousted and exiled president Evo Morales speaking on the coup, the role of capitalism and imperialism in Latin America and the future of the struggle.

'Fascists, Racists Plotted the Lithium Coup in Bolivia' Morales

Morales Announced Party Candidates Until End of Month

Coup Leaders in Bolivia Issue Arrest Warrant for Evo Morales

Argentinian Govt: "We Will Not Hand Over" Evo Morales



Chile:

 Tens of thousands of feminists took to the streets of Santiago to protest for women's rights and against gender-based violence.

 They marched on the Presidential Palace as well as the Chilean Museum of Memory and Human Rights where they performed the viral "Rapist In Your Way" flashmob.



'They Did it on Purpose': Protester Crushed Between Police Jeeps Latest Victim of Months-Long Chilean Crackdown on Dissent

NO MORE REPRESSION! SOLIDARITY WITH POPULAR STRUGGLES IN CHILE

Controversy in Chile over use of toxic substances by police officers

Chilean President's Disapproval Rating Jumps to 79 Percent

Colombia:

 Colombian Gov't Responsible for Crimes Committed by ESMAD

Colombia: Protests Against Tax Reform and Police Repression

National protest in Colombia against Duque’s tax reform

South & Central America:

 TIME MAGAZINE WON’T SAY IT, BUT MADURO IS THE MAN OF THE YEAR

UN Accepts Credentials of Venezuela's Legitimate Government

Brazil: The Bolsonaro Clan Is Investigated for Money Laundering

Every McDonald's in Peru closes amid protests at death of two workers

Climate Emergency:

 'Everything is Burning': Australian Inferno Continues, Choking Off Access to Cities Across Country and

Australia breaks its own heat record twice in one week as country burns

As heatwave bakes Australia on land, an unprecedented marine heatwave causes fish kills in the ocean

B.C.'s clear-cut forests are 'dead zones,' emitting more greenhouse gases than fossil fuels, report finds

As Alaska permafrost melts, roads sink, bridges tilt and greenhouse gases escape

RCMP & Wet'suwet'en:

 Canada police prepared to shoot Indigenous activists, documents show

 Gidimt'en spokesperson Sleydo', a.k.a. Molly Wickham, accuses RCMP of acting as mercenaries for industry

Canada:

 Higher TTC fares, more fake cops and a cancelled LRT -- Ontario's politicians ring in the holiday with a boot to the face for transit users

Ontario cancels Hamilton LRT in chaotic announcement; mayor calls it a 'betrayal'

The case for free public transit in Toronto

 Caring in Crisis: Ontario’s Long-Term Care PSW Shortage

The Ford Fallout: “You’re seeing innocent people plead guilty to avoid navigating the courts”

The Ford Fallout: “I was scraping by on $1,406 a month. Now that’s been cut to $823”

The Ford Fallout: “I have to tell rape victims to come back in 11 months”

Parents burst into tears as Ford gov't delays new autism program by another year

Coalition of unions launch challenge to public sector wages cap

Canadian workers aren't entitled to bathroom breaks, lawyer says

'You're not welcome here': Winnipeg couple told they 'look like' thieves, asked to leave Winnipeg craft store

Bible Hill woman subjected to racist remarks wants businesses to do more

Most cases of extremist conduct in Canadian military don't end in discipline, says document

'This is a tough week': GM to end automotive production in Oshawa

Nationalize General Motors

Toronto mass shooting victims sue gun maker Smith & Wesson in $150m lawsuit

Canada has a secret program that grants visas to war criminals, terrorists, security threats

Trans Mountain oil pipeline faces latest legal challenge in Canada court

United States:


Sanders Calls Out 'Deficit Hawks' in Both Parties Who Support $738 Billion Pentagon Budget But Claim US Can't Afford Medicare for All

Sanders surges ahead of Iowa caucuses

Barack Obama is going after old men. His real target is Bernie Sanders

Alan Dershowitz Has Wasted His Life Doing Terrible Things

 Impeachment is a Ruling-Class Spectacle

 ‘It is beyond cruel’: Ice refuses to reunite girl with the only family she has left

Outraged Response Forces US Border Patrol to Allow 19-Year-Old Mother to Stay With Sick Newborn

Vigil honors 275 homeless and poor people who died in SF this year

This Story on Cellphone Tracking 'Is the Most Important Article You Should Read Today. Period.'

Hundreds of ‘pink slime’ local news outlets are distributing algorithmic stories and conservative talking points

Report: WA Republican Rep. Matt Shea Participated in Domestic Terrorism

Ryan Matthews spent 5 years on death row for a crime he didn't commit. He was exonerated and just graduated college

Black Drivers And Pedestrians Most Likely Traffic Stop Targets In Ohio's Biggest Cities

New Jersey Governor Signs Bills Restoring Voting Rights To More Than 80,000 People

Anthony Clark Is a Socialist Running for Congress with the Spirit of Fred Hampton at His Back

Warren Backs Down on Medicare for All, Now Says It’s a ‘Choice’

Mainstream media sees a puzzling obstacle to Pete Buttigieg's rise: The voters

Possible mass grave from 1921 massacre found: "It was hell on earth"

Extremist cops: how US law enforcement is failing to police itself

Supreme court won't revive homeless camping ban

Censoring of Palestinian Voices and of Those Opposed to Israeli Apartheid:

Trump Elevates an Anti-Semitic Slur Into Law

Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission rescinds Rana Zaman's rights award

Confronting The Censorship Of The Palestinian Struggle

SAIA Demands That Herut Canada And The JDL Be Permanently Banned From York University

Accusing Bernie Sanders of antisemitism? That's a new low

Of Course They’re Accusing Bernie Sanders Of Anti-Semitism - Because He Supports Palestinians

Bernie supporters: talk about Palestine, or succumb to the smears

Israel / Palestine:

 Gaza 2020: How easy it is for the world to delete Palestinian pain

 'I Said, Get Up, Mother. Then I Realized She Was Dead': Survivors of Israel's Gaza Strike Speak Out

 Israel set to be investigated for war crimes in Palestinian Territories, ICC announces

Canada again votes at UN to back Palestinian self-determination

UK Election Aftermath:

 Letter to Jeremy Corbyn from Ken Loach, Brian Eno and others

 Labour must remember that the ‘traditional working class’ includes minorities too

Why so surprised? The British electoral process has always been fixed

Communist Party blames Labour's 'Stop Brexit' stance for election defeat

Corbyn’s Defeat Has Slain the Left’s Last Illusion

Media smear cost Labour the election, McDonnell is right to point that out

2017 - 2019: what changed?

United Kingdom:

 Racism 'prevalent' in the armed forces, ombudsman warns

France: 

 French Executives Found Responsible for 35 Employees' Deaths by Suicide

Macron ‘ready to make concessions’ as pension strikes continue to paralyse France

France on strike: Power cuts, schools shut, no Eiffel Tower

Cuba:

 The Cuban economy has advanced without neoliberal prescriptions

Cuba Denounces New OAS Attack Against Medical Collaboration

Diaz-Canel commends Cuba's economic results despite tensions

Indian Protests:

 Indian student protesters against the Modi-government singing a Bengali version of the famous anti-fascist song Bella Ciao in the streets of Kolkata.

India: largest protests in decades signal Modi may have gone too far

Indian citizenship law: six killed in deadliest day of protests over new bill

Communist Party of India launches padayatra in Puducherry

Anti-CAA Protests : Left Parties’ Joint Nationwide Demonstration Today; Protesters Stop Train In Bihar

Mass Protests Spread in India After Citizenship Law Passes

'Night of horrors': Inside the Indian university stormed by police




Middle-East:

 Lebanese communists denounce technocratic stitch-up behind new PM

Africa:

 Algerians continue mass mobilizations, reject offers of talks

South African Communist Party looks at rebuilding alliance with ANC

Apple and Google named in US lawsuit over Congolese child cobalt mining deaths


