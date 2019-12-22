Indian Protests, RCMP & Wet'suwet'en, Sanders Smeared, Bolivia & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos December 15 - 22

This list covers the week of December 15 - 22.
Bolivia:
"The unity of the people will always be the defeat of the empire."
Watch this exclusive interview with ousted and exiled president Evo Morales speaking on the coup, the role of capitalism and imperialism in Latin America and the future of the struggle.
- 'Fascists, Racists Plotted the Lithium Coup in Bolivia' Morales
- Morales Announced Party Candidates Until End of Month
- Coup Leaders in Bolivia Issue Arrest Warrant for Evo Morales
- Argentinian Govt: "We Will Not Hand Over" Evo Morales
Chile:
Tens of thousands of feminists took to the streets of Santiago to protest for women's rights and against gender-based violence.
They marched on the Presidential Palace as well as the Chilean Museum of Memory and Human Rights where they performed the viral "Rapist In Your Way" flashmob.
- 'They Did it on Purpose': Protester Crushed Between Police Jeeps Latest Victim of Months-Long Chilean Crackdown on Dissent
- NO MORE REPRESSION! SOLIDARITY WITH POPULAR STRUGGLES IN CHILE
- Controversy in Chile over use of toxic substances by police officers
- Chilean President's Disapproval Rating Jumps to 79 Percent
Colombia:
- Colombian Gov't Responsible for Crimes Committed by ESMAD
- Colombia: Protests Against Tax Reform and Police Repression
- National protest in Colombia against Duque’s tax reform
South & Central America:
- TIME MAGAZINE WON’T SAY IT, BUT MADURO IS THE MAN OF THE YEAR
- UN Accepts Credentials of Venezuela's Legitimate Government
- Brazil: The Bolsonaro Clan Is Investigated for Money Laundering
- Every McDonald's in Peru closes amid protests at death of two workers
- 'Everything is Burning': Australian Inferno Continues, Choking Off Access to Cities Across Country and
- Australia breaks its own heat record twice in one week as country burns
- As heatwave bakes Australia on land, an unprecedented marine heatwave causes fish kills in the ocean
- B.C.'s clear-cut forests are 'dead zones,' emitting more greenhouse gases than fossil fuels, report finds
- As Alaska permafrost melts, roads sink, bridges tilt and greenhouse gases escape
RCMP & Wet'suwet'en:
- Canada police prepared to shoot Indigenous activists, documents show
- Gidimt'en spokesperson Sleydo', a.k.a. Molly Wickham, accuses RCMP of acting as mercenaries for industry
Canada:
- Higher TTC fares, more fake cops and a cancelled LRT -- Ontario's politicians ring in the holiday with a boot to the face for transit users
- Ontario cancels Hamilton LRT in chaotic announcement; mayor calls it a 'betrayal'
- The case for free public transit in Toronto
- Caring in Crisis: Ontario’s Long-Term Care PSW Shortage
- The Ford Fallout: “You’re seeing innocent people plead guilty to avoid navigating the courts”
- The Ford Fallout: “I was scraping by on $1,406 a month. Now that’s been cut to $823”
- The Ford Fallout: “I have to tell rape victims to come back in 11 months”
- Parents burst into tears as Ford gov't delays new autism program by another year
- Coalition of unions launch challenge to public sector wages cap
- Canadian workers aren't entitled to bathroom breaks, lawyer says
- 'You're not welcome here': Winnipeg couple told they 'look like' thieves, asked to leave Winnipeg craft store
- Bible Hill woman subjected to racist remarks wants businesses to do more
- Most cases of extremist conduct in Canadian military don't end in discipline, says document
- 'This is a tough week': GM to end automotive production in Oshawa
- Nationalize General Motors
- Toronto mass shooting victims sue gun maker Smith & Wesson in $150m lawsuit
- Canada has a secret program that grants visas to war criminals, terrorists, security threats
- Trans Mountain oil pipeline faces latest legal challenge in Canada court
United States:
- Sanders Calls Out 'Deficit Hawks' in Both Parties Who Support $738 Billion Pentagon Budget But Claim US Can't Afford Medicare for All
- Sanders surges ahead of Iowa caucuses
- Barack Obama is going after old men. His real target is Bernie Sanders
- Alan Dershowitz Has Wasted His Life Doing Terrible Things
- Impeachment is a Ruling-Class Spectacle
- ‘It is beyond cruel’: Ice refuses to reunite girl with the only family she has left
- Outraged Response Forces US Border Patrol to Allow 19-Year-Old Mother to Stay With Sick Newborn
- Vigil honors 275 homeless and poor people who died in SF this year
- This Story on Cellphone Tracking 'Is the Most Important Article You Should Read Today. Period.'
- Hundreds of ‘pink slime’ local news outlets are distributing algorithmic stories and conservative talking points
- Report: WA Republican Rep. Matt Shea Participated in Domestic Terrorism
- Ryan Matthews spent 5 years on death row for a crime he didn't commit. He was exonerated and just graduated college
- Black Drivers And Pedestrians Most Likely Traffic Stop Targets In Ohio's Biggest Cities
- New Jersey Governor Signs Bills Restoring Voting Rights To More Than 80,000 People
- Anthony Clark Is a Socialist Running for Congress with the Spirit of Fred Hampton at His Back
- Warren Backs Down on Medicare for All, Now Says It’s a ‘Choice’
- Mainstream media sees a puzzling obstacle to Pete Buttigieg's rise: The voters
- Possible mass grave from 1921 massacre found: "It was hell on earth"
- Extremist cops: how US law enforcement is failing to police itself
- Supreme court won't revive homeless camping ban
Censoring of Palestinian Voices and of Those Opposed to Israeli Apartheid:
- Trump Elevates an Anti-Semitic Slur Into Law
- Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission rescinds Rana Zaman's rights award
- Confronting The Censorship Of The Palestinian Struggle
- SAIA Demands That Herut Canada And The JDL Be Permanently Banned From York University
- Accusing Bernie Sanders of antisemitism? That's a new low
- Of Course They’re Accusing Bernie Sanders Of Anti-Semitism - Because He Supports Palestinians
- Bernie supporters: talk about Palestine, or succumb to the smears
Israel / Palestine:
- Gaza 2020: How easy it is for the world to delete Palestinian pain
- 'I Said, Get Up, Mother. Then I Realized She Was Dead': Survivors of Israel's Gaza Strike Speak Out
- Israel set to be investigated for war crimes in Palestinian Territories, ICC announces
- Canada again votes at UN to back Palestinian self-determination
UK Election Aftermath:
- Letter to Jeremy Corbyn from Ken Loach, Brian Eno and others
- Labour must remember that the ‘traditional working class’ includes minorities too
- Why so surprised? The British electoral process has always been fixed
- Communist Party blames Labour's 'Stop Brexit' stance for election defeat
- Corbyn’s Defeat Has Slain the Left’s Last Illusion
- Media smear cost Labour the election, McDonnell is right to point that out
- 2017 - 2019: what changed?
United Kingdom:
- Racism 'prevalent' in the armed forces, ombudsman warns
France:
- French Executives Found Responsible for 35 Employees' Deaths by Suicide
- Macron ‘ready to make concessions’ as pension strikes continue to paralyse France
- France on strike: Power cuts, schools shut, no Eiffel Tower
Cuba:
- The Cuban economy has advanced without neoliberal prescriptions
- Cuba Denounces New OAS Attack Against Medical Collaboration
- Diaz-Canel commends Cuba's economic results despite tensions
Indian Protests:
Indian student protesters against the Modi-government singing a Bengali version of the famous anti-fascist song Bella Ciao in the streets of Kolkata.
- India: largest protests in decades signal Modi may have gone too far
- Indian citizenship law: six killed in deadliest day of protests over new bill
- Communist Party of India launches padayatra in Puducherry
- Anti-CAA Protests : Left Parties’ Joint Nationwide Demonstration Today; Protesters Stop Train In Bihar
- Mass Protests Spread in India After Citizenship Law Passes
- 'Night of horrors': Inside the Indian university stormed by police
Middle-East:
- Lebanese communists denounce technocratic stitch-up behind new PM
Africa:
- Algerians continue mass mobilizations, reject offers of talks
- South African Communist Party looks at rebuilding alliance with ANC
- Apple and Google named in US lawsuit over Congolese child cobalt mining deaths
