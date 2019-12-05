A Musical Feast w. Johnny Cash's Chili, Mick Jagger's Shrimp Curry, Liza Minnelli's Gazpacho & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Over 100 famous artists and bands contributed recipes of various kinds to raise money to help the homeless. There are artists from the Grateful Dead, to Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Weezer, Led Zeppelin, Boyz II Men, the Bee Gees, the Cowboy Junkies, the Crash Test Dummies and many others. You can see a full list in the scans.
We have included recipes from Mick Jagger, Willie Nelson, Johnny and June Carter Cash, Rita Marley, Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Cher, Paul and Linda McCartney (it is a vegetarian recipe of course), Dr. John, Lisa Loeb, Eddie Money and Salt N' Pepa. Dr. John and Eddie Money both sadly died this year.
We also could not help but include the "recipes" from Randy Newman and Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson who give rather humourous takes on the best way to make a cheese sandwich and a pastrami sandwich respectively.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
