French Strikes, Climate Emergency, Venezuela, Cuba & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos December 22 - 29

Argentina:
- Argentina Defies the Americas' Crisis of Democracy
- “Water is worth more than gold”: Mendoza, Argentina rejects advance of extractive industry
- Argentina Suspends Amend to Mining Law Allowing Toxic Chemicals
Arts:
- “We’re Not Organizing the Poor, We’re the Poor Organizing”
- The Daily Show’s Rally to Restore Sanity Predicted a Decade of Liberal Futility
- Kelly Fraser, Juno-nominated Inuk singer-songwriter, dead at 26
- Hallmark movies are fascist propaganda
Bolivia:
The sister of Omar Calles, who was gunned down by the Añez regime's security forces, has strong words for her brother's killers as we stood by the shrine to the 11 victims a month after the massacre in Sacaba.
- Bolivian Free Territory of Chapare Ousted the Coup Regime, Braces for Bloody Re-invasion
- ‘I’ll be back’: Ousted leader Morales says his party will win elections, plans return to Bolivia
Canada:
- Accept Zaman's apology and fight the real anti-Semites
- Rana Zaman addresses accusations of antisemitism at rally in downtown Halifax
- 'We're everywhere now': Meet the homeless in Canada's largest city
- Calgarians gather to honour 123 people who died on city streets over past year
- Canada has a racism problem and the fact so many Canadians think we don't is a part of it
- Black man's arrest was unlawful and racially motivated, Quebec's police ethics committee rules
Chile:
- Chile: 6 Military Police Detained for Sexual Abuse in Protests
- Fernandez Questions International Silence Over Chilean Protests
- Chile Needs a Political Revolution
Climate Emergency:
- Moscow resorts to fake snow in warmest December since 1886
- RECORD HIT FOR MOST ICE TO MELT IN ANTARCTICA IN ONE DAY, DATA SUGGESTS: "WE ARE IN A CLIMATE EMERGENCY"
- Mozambique Is Racing To Adapt To Climate Change. The Weather Is Winning
- Nearly 500 million animals killed in Australian bushfires, experts fear
- Nearly four months of intense bush fires, Australian PM offers only an apology
- Cattle have stopped breeding, koalas die of thirst: A vet's hellish diary of climate change
- NSW poised to privatise state forests to raise $1bn for infrastructure projects
Colombia:
- Violence in Colombia Continues As Social Leader Assassinated
- Six social leaders assassinated in past week in Colombia
- Colombia Holds National Strike, Concert & Marches in Medellin
Cuba:
- United we have won! United we will win! -- Excerpts from Díaz-Canel's speech to the people of Cuba, December 21, 2019
- Cuba's New Prime Minister: Manuel Marrero Cruz
- Cuba to spend over half of its budget to social programs in 2020
- Estimates indicate that the Cuban economy did not decline in 2019, another victory over the U.S. blockade
Europe:
- Agreement on US Bases Embroiling Greece in Regional Conflicts, Greek Communist Party Charges
- KKE: The People Will Annul any Bill Attempting to Ban Demonstrations
- Turkish Communists hold gatherings in Istanbul and Izmir
- Child Labor Behind Chocolate Ferrero Rocher: UK Rights Group
French Strikes:
Thousands of Yellow Vest protesters take to the streets of Paris as they join the nation-wide strike against Macron's neoliberal pension reforms.
- French strikes enter 23rd day, beating 1995 record
- Striking French rail workers clash with riot police in Paris
Ideas:
- Sports Teams Should Be Owned by the Public
- When W. E. B. Du Bois Went to the Masses
India:
Recently, the far-right Indian government passed a controversial citizenship law, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Progressive sections in India have called this law as divisive and fascist. More than 20 people have been killed in past in police violence in past one week, as protests against CAA intensifies across India. Protests against CAA and police brutality were also held in many countries across the world. We take a look at these global protests in solidarity with the struggle in India against attempts by the government to "divide the country on the basis of religion".
- India: Hundreds of Women Camp Against the Citizenship Law
- Left parties announce 7-day nationwide protests from Jan 1 against CAA, NRC, NPR
Israel / Palestine:
- Endorse the call for an international week of action to support the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege
- Shin Bet Claimed She Was Behind Israeli Teen's Murder. Her Indictment Says Otherwise
Middle East:
- Iraq’s parliament yields to protesters’ demand, approves new electoral law
South America:
- McDonald's Franchise Violated Safety Laws: Peruvian Watchdog
- Lula To Fight Neoliberalism to Restore Democracy in Brazil
United Kingdom:
- Britain First says 5,000 of its members have joined Tories
- The class war election
- Propaganda and the Defeat of Jeremy Corbyn
- Labour's future lies in more radicalism, not less
- Trade unions 'snubbed' in Labour defeat review led by Ed Miliband
At Christmas the scale of injustice and inequality is in plain sight, but so is the generosity and solidarity of our communities.
United States:
- Gov. Cuomo Calls New York Hanukkah Attack 'Act Of Domestic Terrorism'
- NYPD Investigating 9th Anti-Semitic Attack Reported This Week
- JEWISH GROUPS CALL RUDY GUILIANI AN ANTI-SEMITE AFTER FORMER MAYOR CLAIMS HE'S 'MORE OF A JEW' THAN HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR GEORGE SOROS
- In Nearly Every U.S. Metro Area, New Data Show Opportunity Lags For Kids Of Color
- ‘We are sending more foster kids to prison than college’
- Navy Seal pardoned of war crimes by Trump described by colleagues as 'freaking evil'
- The Green Party Is Not the Democrats’ Problem
- US Congress Committee to Investigate Death of Detained Migrants
- The Impeachment's Moral Hypocrisy
- A Man Died After Police Slammed His Head Into His Own Car Because They Thought He'd Stolen it
American Police State: This woman was strapped down and tased by police after being arrested for having her dog off a leash and smoking
Venezuela:
In Commune: The Pancha Vásquez Commune
- Venezuela: Social Program Meets Goal, Delivers 3 Million Homes
- The Vanguard of Chavismo Has a Woman’s Face: A Chronicle of Their Resistance in 2019
- Maduro: Armed Forces, Commitment and Loyalty
- Pro-Coup Venezuelan Soldiers Who Fled to the US Now Locked Up in ICE Detention Center
- Venezuelan Diplomat Demands EU Abandon Regime Change Policy
- The US Approves Bill That May Legislate Hybrid Warfare on Venezuela
Women's Rights:
- Mexico: Zapatista Meeting of Women Who Fight Starts in Chiapas
