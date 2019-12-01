Sunday, December 1, 2019
Colombian Strikes, Developments in Bolivia and Chile, Corbyn Smeared & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos November 24 - December 1
This list covers the week of November 24 - December 1.
We have changed the format of the round-up so that the links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic.
Bolivia Coup Updates:
- OAS Admits Absence of Final Report on Elections in Bolivia
- Crimes Against Humanity Reported in Bolivia: Int'l Delegation
- Bolivia Repeals Controversial Immunity Decree for Armed Forces
- Bolivia: Evo Morales Rejects Interpol Notice Issued Against Him
- 'The Struggle Doesn't End Here': President Evo Morales
- Reversing Pro-Palestinian Stance of Evo Morales, Bolivia's Coup Government Moves to Restore Ties With Israel
- What comes after the coup?
- The people will not allow the coup in Bolivia, says Venezuelan ambassador
- Bolivia: Police Demand to be Paid for Their Support for Coup
Caribbean:
- Caribbean Leaders Reject OAS Attempts to Interfere in Dominica
- Cuba found to be the most sustainably developed country in the world, new research finds
- Díaz-Canel: Cuba will not renounce its sovereignty or independence
Colombia Protests:
Footage of Colombian riot police repressing a peaceful demonstration by throwing tear gas into a crowd of protesters:
- One Dead, More Than 700 Injured in the 1st Week of Protests in Colombia
- Colombian national strike continues
- Colombia: Workers' Union Calls to Carry On Nationwide Strike Into Its 5th Day
Chilean Protests:
- Chile: People With Eye Injuries To File Lawsuit Against Piñera
- Chile’s Lawmakers Approve Impeachment of Interior Minister
- Chilean President Rejected by 84% of the Population
- Chilean Communists Reject Sebastian Piñera's Proposal
- Over 2,800 People Wounded in Chile Since Start of Protests
- Chilean Photojournalist Albertina Martínez Burgos Killed in Santiago
South and Central America:
- Martinez Concedes Uruguayan Presidency to Right-Wing Candidate
Europe:
- Merkel government in peril as leftwing duo take charge of SPD
- Black Friday Protests Across Europe Demand Amazon 'Start Treating Workers Like Humans—Not Robots'
- Italian Authorities Uncover Plot to Create New Nazi Party
- Austrian communists make significant gains in Styrian state elections
- Protests grow in Ukraine against government’s decision to lift moratorium on land sales
UK Election:
- General election: Boris Johnson’s lead halved, putting UK in ‘hung parliament territory’, latest poll reveals
- Why he's voting Labour: Alan Moore, author Watchmen and V for Vendetta
- The Contract on Corbyn
- Chief Rabbi's ‘vote Tory’ call condemned by Jewish groups
- Rabbi Mirvis is overplaying his hand
- Lies, lies and more lies
- Boris Johnson said children of single mothers were 'ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate' in newly unearthed column
- Boris Johnson said that Islamophobia is a 'natural reaction' to Islam and that 'Islam is the problem'
- BBC admits it made ‘mistake’ by editing Boris Johnson footage to remove audience laughing at him
India:
- Protests in India after woman gang raped and burned to death
Climate Emergency:
- Rivers in crisis: Amid drought, corporations are buying up Australia’s water
- Governments Need to Face Reality — the Fossil Fuel Industry Is Collapsing
- Firefighters union leader: ‘There are no climate sceptics on the end of a fire hose’
- 'Maybe It Will Destroy Everything': Pakistan's Melting Glaciers Cause Alarm
- Earth set to warm 3.2 C by 2100 unless efforts to cut emissions are tripled, new UN report finds
- Climate change: Greenhouse gas concentrations again break records
Canada:
- B.C. subsidizes fossil fuels to tune of hundreds of millions annually, according to study
- Activist says RCMP profile about her is 'kind of creepy and unsettling'
- Unions told thousands more job cuts coming to Alberta public service
- Jason Kenney’s UCP Under Fire For Accusing High School Teachers of Being Disloyal to Oil Industry
- Tent City Under Attack
- 'We are just going to take it away': City of Kelowna tells people not to donate supplies to homeless camp
- Federal Court strikes down request from Canada to have human rights tribunal ruling put on hold
- Supreme Court awards $20K to woman fined for refusing to hold escalator handrail
- Public high school teachers to hold 1-day province-wide strike on Dec. 4
- Ford Government Says It Spends ‘More on Education’ Than Any Government in Ontario’s History. That Claim is False.
- Energy minister cites climate change denial blog in defence of scrapping green energy projects
- ORGANIZING AGAINST PRECARITY: FOODORA COURIERS DELIVER BOLD VISION FOR LABOUR
York University Palestinian Solidarity Protests:
- Debunking Politicians’ Falsities About The York University Protest
- Israeli Soldier Who Accused PalSol Activists of Anti-Semitic Chants Specialized in Targeted Killings And Kidnapping of Palestinians
- Jerusalem Post admits to printing false info about York University protest
- Media Complicity in Demonizing Palestinians
- IJV Supports Palestine Solidarity Protestors at York and Denounces Smear Tactics From Government Leaders
- Justin Trudeau Sides With Pro-Israel Thuggery At York University
United States:
- Ohio bill orders doctors to ‘reimplant ectopic pregnancy’ or face 'abortion murder' charges
- Kshama Sawant Passes the Amazon Stress Test in Seattle
- America has an infant mortality crisis. Meet the black doulas trying to change that
Israel/Palestine:
- 16-year-old Palestinian Teen Said Killed by Live Israeli Fire in Gaza Protest
- Palestinians protest US recognition of illegal Israeli settlements on occupied land
- Israel Starts Building Largest Settlement in East Jerusalem
- The Israeli Army's Excuses Won't Help. Only War Criminals Kill Nine Innocent Civilians in Their Sleep
Middle East:
- Iraq PM resignation would only be 'first step', protesters say
- New sexed-up dossier furore: Explosive leaked email claims that UN watchdog's report into alleged poison gas attack by Assad was doctored - so was it to justify British and American missile strikes on Syria?
Asia:
- Health workers in Pakistan challenge government’s privatization drive
International:
- In pictures: Global protests denounce violence against women
Ideas:
- The Impunity Doctrine: The Meek Shall be Buried Beneath the Earth
- A letter to intellectuals who deride revolutions in the name of purity
- Let’s get off our knees and abolish the monarchy
Porn & Prostitution:
- Decriminalizing the Sex Trade Isn't the Answer—The Equality Model Is
- Trade unions that never fight the sex industry bosses
- Violence during consensual sex has become normalised, campaigners have warned.
Bolivia, Boris Johnson, Chile, climate change, Colombia, Cuba, Doug Ford, Evo Morales, Germany, India, Italy, Jason Kenney, Jeremy Corbyn, prostitution, Ukraine, Venezuela
