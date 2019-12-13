The Left Chapter
Friday, December 13, 2019
"We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." -- Daily LIFT #73
"We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."
-- Daily LIFT #73
Michael Laxer
7:12 AM
Daily LIFT
Martin Luther King Jr.
