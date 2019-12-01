The Left Chapter
Sunday, December 1, 2019
Consolidate the Dictatorship of the Proletariat and Consolidate the International Solidarity of the Proletariat! - PRC, 1956 -- Daily LIFT #63
Consolidate the Dictatorship of the Proletariat and Consolidate the International Solidarity of the Proletariat! - Poster, People's Republic of China, 1956
-- Daily LIFT #63
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
3:28 PM
art
,
China
,
Daily LIFT
