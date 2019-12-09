Monday, December 9, 2019
White Wine & Vinegar Chicken w. Olives, Capers & Garlic
I have adapted this recipe from one that originally appeared in the New York Times.
To start you want to season your chicken for baking. For this recipe we used 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs.
Seasoning Blend:
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 tablespoons olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
Toss your chicken in the olive oil. Place on a rimmed oven baking tray skin side up and then season with the turmeric, cumin, salt and pepper.
Once the seasoned chicken is in the tray, pour 1/4 cup of rice vinegar and 1/4 cup of dry white wine over and around the chicken.
Place in an oven preheated to 450 degrees and cook until done, 25-30 minutes.
Meanwhile, mix the following ingredients together in a bowl.
Sauce Ingredients:
1 1/2 to 2 cups of crushed, pitted green olives.
1 small jar of capers
2 -3 cloves of grated garlic
4 tablespoons olive oil
Once cooked, remove the tray from the oven and place the chicken on a platter.
Then, without cleaning or draining it in anyway add the sauce ingredients to the tray with the juices and vinegar and wine from cooking.
Using a spatula gently stir everything together making sure to scrap up any pieces or bits attached to the pan.
After you have fully blended everything add a cup of chopped fresh parsley and stir in.
Pour all the contents of the pan over the chicken and serve.
This dish goes well with rice or egg noodles as a side.
Enjoy.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 6:21 PM
