The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Sunday, December 8, 2019
This is What Will Happen to the Fascist Beast -- WWII Poster USSR 1944 Daily LIFT #69
This is What Will Happen to the Fascist Beast -- WWII Poster USSR 1944 Daily LIFT #59
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
8:25 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment