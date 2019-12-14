Saturday, December 14, 2019
Fidel Castro 15 January, 1966, Chaplin Theater, Havana, Cuba -- Daily LIFT #74
"We revolutionary Cubans understand our international obligations. Our people understand their obligation because they understand that we face a common enemy. The enemy that threatens Cuba is the same enemy that threatens everyone else. That is why we say and we proclaim that Cuban fighters will lend support to any revolutionary movement in any corner of the earth." -- Fidel Castro 15 January, 1966, Chaplin Theater, Havana, Cuba
