Monday, December 30, 2019

Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the World's First Socialist and Worker's State, formed December 30, 1922 -- Daily LIFT #86


Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the World's First Socialist and Worker's State, formed December 30, 1922 -- Daily LIFT #86
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)