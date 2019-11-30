The Left Chapter
Saturday, November 30, 2019
Lenin in Gorki -- Daily Lift #62
Lenin in Gorki - painting by Dmitry Nalbandyan (1906-1993), People's Artist of the USSR
- Daily LIFT #62
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
3:00 PM
