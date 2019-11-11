"It’s called a coup" -- News, Videos, Statements and Developments about Bolivia

Morales and his allies had seen this coming and been warning of it for weeks. It was clear the right wing, imperialist backed opposition was not going to accept any election results that did not deliver them power. With the backing of the United States and its imperialist puppet allies like Canada a smokescreen narrative that the election had "irregularities" was floated to justify a seizure of power as has been done countless times before.
The imperialists are going to attempt to portray this as a victory for "democracy" even though Morales clearly won the most votes in the election, even though he agreed to an OAS audit and even though he then agreed to new elections.
None of this matters. Elections are not what the imperialists want. They just want a compliant regime.
Predictably and shamefully Canada has immediately backed the coup.
As is always the case in situations like this news and developments unfold quickly. Morales appears to be in his stronghold of Chimore and has said "We will come back and we will be millions".
Here are some statements and news from this very dark moment for the Bolivian people and Bolivian democracy.
It’s called a coup.
Supporters of President Evo Morales are taking to the streets of major cities in the country to express their support for democracy and for the legitimacy of the president's mandate against right-wing violent unrest.
The Grayzone's Anya Parampil debunks Bolivian coup myths on Al Jazeera
Corbyn knows what side he is on!
Evo won. This is a straight up coup.
See: No Evidence That Bolivian Election Results Were Affected by Irregularities or Fraud, Statistical Analysis Shows
Just in case anyone still has any misconceptions about the intentions of the Bolivian "democratic protesters".
"Venezuela will always accompany the people of Bolivia, land of heroic resistance of Tupac Katari; favourite daughter of El Libertador Simón Bolívar, created and founded by Marshal of Ayacucho, Antonio José de Sucre; free and independent homeland of Our America." - Statement of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the coup in Bolivia
"The Party for Socialism and Liberation strongly condemns the military coup in Bolivia, and extends our solidarity to the Bolivian people who are struggling to defend the massive gains won under the leadership of President Evo Morales in the face of this counter-revolution. U.S. imperialism is clearly the sponsor of the coup and we are outraged at this crime against Bolivian sovereignty and democracy." - PSL statement: We condemn military coup; US hands off Bolivia
"Mesa and Camacho, discriminators and conspirators, will go down in history as racists and coup plotters," Morales said in a tweet early Monday morning.
"That they assume their responsibility to pacify the country and guarantee the political stability and peaceful coexistence of our people. The world and Bolivian patriots repudiate the coup." - Evo Morales Slams Coup Plotters for Keeping up Violence
"Today the right and the coup plotters seized the Wiphala (our indigenous banner and the dual of the Bolivian nation), and with it, they tore down our dignity as indigenous peoples. We will not kneel, we will defend our constitutional symbols.
Over the coming days, the hunting down of our comrades will continue. Our responsibility is to safeguard one another like a family, to rebuild the social fabric, to care for and protect our persecuted leaders. Today is the moment of solidarity, tomorrow will be the time for reorganization and to the step forward in the struggle that will not end with these sad events.
Our slogan is to resist today to fight again tomorrow. Our actions will defend the achievements of the greatest government in the history of Bolivia.
Our country or Death!!!
The MAS makes history, the right is disgrace!!!" - Statement by the Political Committee of the Movimiento Al Socialismo (Movement for Socialism) of Bolivia
Resistance to the coup!:
As the coup leaders attempt to consolidate power in Bolivia, the 1,000,000-strong, indigenous-majority city of El Alto neighboring the capital La Paz shows signs of resistance. Martín Cúneo, a reporter with El Alto news, reports the following:
Neighborhood meeting in El Alto have declared war on the coup in Bolivia. Powerful organizations in El Alto, located 5 kilometers from La Paz, have called people to “form self-defense committees, blockades, and determined and permanent mobilization” against the coup. This organization was central to the downfall of neoliberal president Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada in 2003.
The report from El Alto includes a video of residents blockading streets, chanting, “Rifles, machine-guns, El Alto will not fall!“ - “Rifles, machineguns, El Alto will not fall!” Dual Power in Bolivia?
Mexico Condemns Coup:
"The Mexican government said Monday it recognizes Evo Morales as the "legitimate" president of Bolivia, denouncing that his resignation was due to a "coup" carried out by the army, which it described as a serious setback for the region.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also said the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would not recognize a military government in the Andean country.
"What happened yesterday (in Bolivia) we consider a coup ... It is a coup because the army requested the resignation of the president and that violates the constitutional order of that country," said Ebrard at the morning press conference of Lopez Obrador.
"The position that Mexico has defined today is to claim, demand respect for constitutional order and democracy in Bolivia," added the foreign minister who will demand an emergency meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) he accused to remain silent after the "military pronouncement and police operations."" - Mexico Condemns Coup in Bolivia, Slams OAS Over Inaction
