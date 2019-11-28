The Left Chapter
Thursday, November 28, 2019
For the Future, Vietnamese Poster -- Daily LIFT #61
For the Future, North Vietnamese Poster, Vietnam War Era -- Daily LIFT #61
It remains true, always, that when we fight American imperialism we fight for the future.
Michael Laxer
7:48 PM
art
Daily LIFT
Vietnam
