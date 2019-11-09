Saturday, November 9, 2019
Slow Cooker Curried Lamb Shoulder Chops w. Garlic & Onion
To prepare you want to season your lamb shoulder chops liberally with curry powder, garlic powder, sea salt and black pepper.
Let the chops sit seasoned in a bowl or freezer bag in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight.
When you are ready to cook chop up two medium sized onions and place into the bottom of your slow cooker. Add 2-4 cloves of minced garlic.
Place the seasoned lamb chops over the onions, cover and cook on low for 6 hours.
It is that simple.
The chops will be incredibly tender and full of flavour.
Serve with the onion on top. Goes well with rice and a salad as well as red wine.
Enjoy.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 10:58 AM
Labels: garlic, lamb, onion, slow cooker
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment