Saturday, November 9, 2019

Slow Cooker Curried Lamb Shoulder Chops w. Garlic & Onion

Today we are going to take a look at a way to make bone-in lamb shoulder chops that is easy to do yet results in deliciously moist meat that you can cut with a fork. The chops are also seasoned with garlic and curry powder and then cooked for several hours in the slow cooker over a bed of onions.

To prepare you want to season your lamb shoulder chops liberally with curry powder, garlic powder, sea salt and black pepper.

Let the chops sit seasoned in a bowl or freezer bag in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight.

When you are ready to cook chop up two medium sized onions and place into the bottom of your slow cooker. Add 2-4 cloves of minced garlic.

Place the seasoned lamb chops over the onions, cover and cook on low for 6 hours.

It is that simple.

The chops will be incredibly tender and full of flavour.

Serve with the onion on top. Goes well with rice and a salad as well as red wine.

Enjoy.


