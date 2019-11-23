Lamb Chops w. a Balsamic Shallot Sauce

The Best of Seasons w. Tuscan Bean Soup, Sour Cream Apple Pie, Guacamole & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT. One of the recipes we did not feature was for lamb chops with a shallot sauce as I felt that with a few changes it could be even better.
While the original recipe had the shallot sauce made separately, here we use the same ingredients except as a reduction after deglazing the pan in which the chops are cooked and adding garlic butter.
To begin, a half hour before cooking take your lamb chops out and season them to your liking with salt, pepper and some diced fresh rosemary. Drizzle some olive oil over them and let sit at room temperature until you are ready to go.
Meanwhile to prepare for your sauce you want the following:
Ingredients:
4 shallots chopped
Handful of fresh parsley chopped
dry white wine
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp garlic butter
When ready to cook your lamb chops heat some olive oil to medium high in a large saucepan. Cook the chops to your liking. I like lamb rare, but medium-rare usually takes 3-4 minutes a side depending on thickness. I used lamb shoulder chops bone-in but any chops can be used for this.
Once cooked take the chops and set aside to let sit.
Do not rinse off or clean the pan. Pour in about a 1/4 cup of the dry white wine into the hot pan, add the garlic butter and use a spatula to stir while adding the shallots.
Saute the shallots stirring constantly for 5-6 minutes. Add a dash more white wine and about a 1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar and continue sauteing stirring constantly for another 2-3 minutes.
Finally add the parsley and saute, again stirring constantly for 2 minutes more.
Plate your lamb chops on a platter and pour the reduced balsamic shallot sauce over top.
Serve with rice or a garden salad and red wine.
Enjoy.
No comments:
Post a Comment