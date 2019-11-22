Comrades Thomas Sankara and Fidel Castro -- Daily LIFT #55

Comrades Thomas Sankara and Fidel Castro. Castro is Awarding Sankara the Order of Jose Marti, 1984 -- Daily LIFT #55
“Imperialism is a system of exploitation that occurs not only in the brutal form of those who come with guns to conquer territory. Imperialism often occurs in more subtle forms, a loan, food aid, blackmail . We are fighting this system that allows a handful of men on earth to rule all of humanity."
"Comrades, there is no true social revolution without the liberation of women. May my eyes never see and my feet never take me to a society where half the people are held in silence. I hear the roar of women’s silence. I sense the rumble of their storm and feel the fury of their revolt."
-Thomas Sankara
(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
No comments:
Post a Comment