Friday, November 22, 2019
Spicy Ground Pork Stir-Fry w. Garlic, Jalapeno and Mushrooms
Today we are going to take a look at a ground pork stir-fry dish with Asian inspired flavours that goes really well on either rice or with noodles.
This spicy dish is relatively quick and easy to make and is great the next day as well.
Ingredients:
2 lb. ground pork
1/2 cup soy sauce
3/4 cup Asian style hot chilli sauce - Yeo makes one. Alternately you can blend together a Heinz style chili sauce and a sriracha style sauce in whatever
proportion you like spice/flavour wise
1/4 cup water
1/2 - 3/4 lb sliced mushrooms
1 unseeded jalapeno pepper chopped
1 grated carrot
1 celery stalk chopped
4 cloves fresh garlic minced or grated
2 tbsp garlic powder
2 tbsp ground ginger
1 tbsp black vinegar
1 tbsp rice vinegar (if you do not have black vinegar use 2 tbsp of rice vinegar
salt and black pepper to taste
To start in a large, deep saucepan or wok saute the sliced mushrooms in some olive oil over medium-high heat for about 2-3 minutes. Add the ground pork, garlic powder and ground ginger and cook, stirring constantly, until fully browned.
Then add all the other ingredients blending as you go.
Once you have mixed it all together bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce heat and let it gently simmer for around 15-30 minutes or until it is reduced to a level you like.
This is terrific served spooned over rice in bowls. Alternately it goes well (especially as a leftover) tossed into lo mein, ramen or another noodle of your choosing.
Enjoy.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 3:15 PM
