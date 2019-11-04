Vladimir Lenin in October -- Daily LIFT #39

Vladimir Lenin in October, Oil Painting, F. Samusev 1947
-- Daily LIFT #39
This magnificent, large painting of Lenin in the days of the revolution was displayed in the Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian SSR from 1948 until the fall of the Soviet Union.
This Thursday marks the 102nd Anniversary of the Great October Socialist Revolution.
where is it now?ReplyDelete
I have looked into that, but it seems it was either destroyed or is in a private collection. Not clear which. Either is very sad.Delete