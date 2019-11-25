Monday, November 25, 2019
Free Transit Now!
Poster in downtown Toronto on the weekend.
The fight for Free Transit is growing. It is a fundamental fight for social and environmental justice.
See our Free Transit Resource page: https://theleftchapter.blogspot.com/p/the-struggle-for-free-transit-and.html
See also: The "fare evasion" narrative on the TTC is a total fraud. Here's why:
https://theleftchapter.blogspot.com/2019/02/the-fare-evasion-narrative-on-ttc-is.html
Posted by Michael Laxer at 5:50 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment