Tuesday, November 26, 2019
"Marusia, lunch time!", USSR, 1956 -- Daily LIFT #59
"Marusia, lunch time!", USSR, 1956 -- Daily LIFT #59
Yuri Pimenov, People's Artist of the USSR. Pimenov was born November 26, 1903.
For a look at more of Pimenov's work see:
Yuri Pimenov, People's Artist of the USSR (1903-1977) w. 50 Colour Plates
art
USSR
Yuri Pimenov
