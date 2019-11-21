The Best of Seasons w. Tuscan Bean Soup, Sour Cream Apple Pie, Guacamole & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Red Deer College Press, 1989
Published in 1989 this cookbook had a clever gimmick in its format that replaced the usual sections based around courses or ingredients. The Best of Seasons is organized around the months of the year with recipes that the author, Judy Schultz, felt suited the season.
Judy Schultz was the food and wine editor of the Edmonton Journal at the time and worked as a writer for it for over 25 years. She puts her food knowledge to work here with a really diverse collection of recipes that have influences from many different styles and regions of cuisine.
The cookbook, of course, reflects the tastes of the era with such dishes as Iced Pear-Celery Soup and Salmon with Star Fruit. There are also lots of variations on classics and some innovative ideas. I hope to adapt a couple of the recipes in the near future.
Each month's section ended with a "Fast Track Menu" which are meant to be quick and easy meals. We have included the October one, Popovers with Fresh Herbs.
We are also profiling at least one recipe from each month. There is Pistachio Pasta for January, for example, or Hot Hot Barbecue Sauce for June, which she felt at the time was the best BBQ sauce in the world! The recipe for November we are sharing is Green Chili Spoon Bread.
Since we have a long history of including onion soup and mincemeat recipes you will find one each of those as well.
(click on scans to enlarge)
