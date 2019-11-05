Victory of the Great October Socialist Revolution in the Ukraine: 5 Photos -- Daily LIFT #40

Victory of the Great October Socialist Revolution in the Ukraine: 5 Photos
1) Bolshevik column at the May Demonstration, Kiev 1917
2) Soviet troops sent from Moscow for the Kaledin front, marching in the Donbas, 1917
3) Demonstration of Kharkiv working people in honour of the 1st All-Ukrainian Congress of Soviets, December 1917
4) Red Guard detachment entering Bakhchisarai, January 1918
5) Red Guard detachment of Yelisavetgrad, January 1918
Images from Soviet Ukraine, Academy of Sciences of the Ukrainian SSR
This Thursday marks the 102nd Anniversary of the Great October Socialist Revolution.
