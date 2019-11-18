Slow Cooker Pork Roast w. Garlic and Vegetables

curried lamb chops in your slow cooker. Today we are going to do a slow cooker pork roast with vegetables that makes a for a great fall or winter meal.
For this recipe you want to use a 4 - 6 lb. boneless pork roast.
Take your roast out 20 minutes before cooking and season it liberally with sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder and herbes-de-Provence (you can substitute dried rosemary for this if you wish).
In a large saucepan heat some olive oil over medium high heat and brown your seasoned roast for a couple of minutes a side.
Place the browned roast in your slow cooker and pour any juices and oil in the pan from the browning over it.
1 large chopped carrot
2 chopped celery stalks with the leaves
5-6 cloves of garlic, peeled and halved
3-4 small onions or large shallots, halved
1 lb. or so of sliced mushrooms
Once you have added all the vegetables pour in enough vegetable broth to just reach the top of the roast in the cooker.
Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours.
Once it has finished cooking place the roast on a large platter and surround with the vegetables. Ladle some of the cooking broth over top and let the roast sit 10 minutes before slicing.
Serve with the vegetables and mashed potatoes or a salad.
Enjoy.
No comments:
Post a Comment