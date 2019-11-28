The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Thursday, November 28, 2019
"Communism is the doctrine of the conditions of the liberation of the proletariat."
"Communism is the doctrine of the conditions of the liberation of the proletariat."
Happy 199th Birthday Comrade Friedrich Engels b. November 28, 1820
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
6:58 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Engels
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment