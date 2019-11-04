Soviet Leningrad 1969 -- 20 Vintage Photographs of Streets, Monuments and Victory Parks

The 20 cards here offer a great diversity of images from the famous and iconic Lenin statue near the Finland Station to a festive Nevsky Prospekt at night to a bustling Uprising (Vosstaniya) Square named so as it was the sight of many significant revolutionary protests.
Note the photographs of a new housing district in the city as well as of the burial memorial site for the heroes of the revolution. Note as well the cool vintage Soviet cars and buses.
The victory parks were so called in honour of the triumph over the Nazis and their fascist allies during the Second World War.
(Click on images to enlarge)
Monument to Lenin at the Finland Station
Nevsky Prospekt at Night Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Revolution
Zina Portnova Street in Dachnoe a New Housing District
Russian Museum
Peter I Monument
St. Issac's Cathedral
Burial Place of the Heroes of the Revolution on the Field of Mars
View of Peter and Paul Fortress
The Leningrad Branch of the Central V. I Lenin Museum
Leningrad Hermitage Theatre
Admiralty Tower
Gate of the Summer Gardens
Uprising Square
Monument to Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya in Moskovsky Victory Park
See "You can't hang us all. They will avenge me." - Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya, Anti-Nazi Hero Murdered November 29, 1941
Palace Square
Great Fountain and Main Alley
Moskovsky Victory Park
Pool in Moskovsky Victory Park
Southern Pool and the Vostok Restaurant
Primorsky Victory Park
Primorsky Victory Park
Statue of Kirov, Primorsky Victory Park
