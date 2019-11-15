Printers at the May Day Rally, Sofia, Bulgaria 1901 -- Daily LIFT #49

Printers at the May Day Rally, Sofia, Bulgaria 1901
This remarkable photo shows the contingent of print workers at the May Day rally in Sofia, 1901. This was just 3 years after the very first one was held in 1898, which had been banned but the workers marched anyway and engaged in street battles with police.
What is most notable here is that the third person in the front row from the left is Georgi Dimitrov who would later famously defy the Nazis in court, lead the Communist International and become the first Communist leader of Bulgaria after the Second World War.
(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
